2025 September 3   17:22

shipbuilding

Mitsui OSK Liners in talks with Indian government on shipbuilding plans

Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Liners (MOL), the world’s second largest by fleet size, is in discussions with the Indian government about building ships in India, a senior executive said on Tuesday.  

Capt Anand Jayaraman, Executive Officer for MOL (India) South Asia Middle East Region, stated that the company has re-registered 13 vessels in India, including 10 under MOL India and 3 under IFSC, out of its global fleet of 935 ships.  “We are a shipowner company… India is where growth is, and the country has also announced a subsidy scheme for the shipping sector,” Jayaraman said during a media briefing.  

The company did not disclose further details regarding the potential shipbuilding projects.

Mitsui OSK Liners (MOL) is a Japanese shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, operating as a subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. It manages a large global fleet across multiple maritime sectors, including container shipping, bulk carriers, tankers, and specialized vessels.  

Topics:

MOL

shipbuilding

