Gulftainer opens UAE’s first bonded inland container depot in Sharjah

Gulftainer has launched the UAE’s first bonded inland container depot in Sharjah. The facility, described by the company as a “new benchmark for trade in the UAE,” is now fully operational.

The Sharjah ICD is located 20 km from Sharjah Port and 140 km from Khorfakkan Port, providing multimodal connectivity between seaports and inland markets.

According to Gulftainer, the depot is designed to streamline customs processes, accelerate cargo movement, and reduce logistics costs for importers, exporters, NVOCCs, and carriers.

The facility includes mobile container handling equipment and a computer system for fast operations. Gulftainer states that its integration with regional and international supply chains is intended to strengthen the UAE’s logistics position.

The company added that the bonded status of the facility will provide flexibility and faster processing, supporting businesses with lower operational costs.

Gulftainer is a privately owned, independent port management and logistics company headquartered in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. It operates container terminals, inland depots, and logistics facilities in the Middle East, the United States, and other markets.

Sharjah Port is one of the commercial ports operated under the Department of Seaports and Customs of the Government of Sharjah. It handles containerized, bulk, and general cargo.

Khorfakkan Port is a deep-water port located on the Gulf of Oman, managed by the Sharjah Ports Authority. It is a transshipment hub and one of the main container handling facilities in the UAE.