TB Marine and Ektank sign contracts for four chemical tankers for IceChem Tankers’ trades

2025 September 3   14:45

IceChem Tankers said its partners TB Marine and Ektank have concluded contracts for the construction of four chemical tankers of 22,000 dwt, Marine Line coated and 1A Ice Class.

The ships are designed for IceChem Tankers’ core trades in the North Atlantic basin.  The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in the fall of 2026, with subsequent ships to be delivered every three months. The final delivery is expected in the summer of 2027.  

According to the company, the ships will be highly fuel efficient and will demonstrate the lowest possible GHG emission impact among conventional vessels. They will also be ready to use green methanol as fuel once a viable bunkering network for this size vessel is available.  

IceChem Tankers noted that the new chemical tankers will allow it to offer the highest cargo intake into and out of the Great Lakes, a key trade for the company. Cargo intake of up to 15,000 mts on Seaway draft will be possible, which the company said will improve economy of scale for customers. 

IceChem Tankers is a commercial management company specializing in chemical tanker operations, focusing on trades in challenging environments such as the North Atlantic and the Great Lakes.  

TB Marine is a ship management company based in Germany, providing technical and commercial management for a fleet of tankers and bulk carriers.  

Ektank AB is a Swedish shipping company headquartered in Gothenburg, operating a fleet of chemical and product tankers mainly in European and Atlantic trades.

