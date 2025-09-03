Transport strike to halt cargo flows at Kandla and Mundra from 10 September

The Joint Forum of Truck Owners & Operators for the Kutch Region has announced that all transport segment associations operating in and around Kandla and Mundra Ports will begin a transport strike from 10 September.

According to a customer advisory issued by GAC’s Hot Port News on 3 September, the action will start from midnight on 9 September and will continue “until further notice.”

The notice states that “movement of import and export cargo through Kandla Port, Mundra Port, CFS facilities, empty parks, and associated industrial units will remain suspended until further notice.” The strike has been called to address “unresolved issues related to inadequate road infrastructure and maintenance.”

No timeline has been given for resolution, and the duration of the suspension is uncertain.

GAC Group is incorporated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It provides shipping, logistics, and marine services globally and operates the Hot Port News service that distributes operational updates to clients in the maritime and logistics industries.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) is a publicly listed company incorporated in India under the Companies Act. It is part of the Adani Group and operates multiple ports across India, including Mundra Port in Gujarat.

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) is a statutory authority under the Major Port Authorities Act of India. It is the governing body responsible for the operation and development of Deendayal Port, also known as Kandla Port, located in Gujarat.