CMA CGM to apply Low Water Surcharge on Manaus routes from September 15

CMA CGM announced that it will implement a Low Water Surcharge (LWS) of USD 950 per TEU on shipments to and from Manaus, Brazil, starting September 15, 2025.

The measure applies to all cargo under import and export. According to the company, the surcharge is required to cover additional operational costs resulting from draft restrictions and reduced vessel capacity due to low water levels in the Amazonia River.

CMA CGM stated that the decision to delay the surcharge was based on updated monitoring data, which showed that river levels are decreasing at a slower rate than initially estimated. The company added that the surcharge will be reviewed and adjusted depending on the evolution of river conditions.

CMA CGM S.A. is a privately held French container transportation and shipping company headquartered in Marseille. It operates worldwide, providing container shipping, logistics, and air freight services.