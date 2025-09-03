  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Korea moves to build “marine capital zone” with krw 7.3287 trillion oceans budget plan

2025 September 3   15:29

shipping

Korea moves to build “marine capital zone” with krw 7.3287 trillion oceans budget plan

South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) said it has drawn up a 2026 government budget proposal of KRW 7,328.7 billion, an 8.1% (KRW 547.1 billion) increase from KRW 6,781.6 billion in 2025.

The ministry cited programs to lead the era of the Arctic route, support AX (AI transition) across maritime and fisheries, and respond to climate risks as the main drivers.

By area, the draft allocates KRW 3,456.3 billion to fisheries and fishing villages (+8.4%), KRW 2,137.3 billion to shipping and ports (+2.6%), KRW 1,068.0 billion to logistics/other marine industries (+12.1%), KRW 421.2 billion to the marine environment (+21.7%), and KRW 245.9 billion to science and technology research support (+15.3%).

The separate R&D line is KRW 840.5 billion (+12.2%); including the Climate Response Fund, the R&D total is stated as KRW 936.7 billion, described as a record size. Within the relatively low-growth shipping/ports pillar, the ministry said “shipping and maritime” items rise 10.0%, while port SOC rises 0.8% to reflect required ex-ante procedures such as feasibility studies and inter-agency consultations.  

To “lead the era of the Arctic route,” MOF plans support for ice-class vessel construction and skills training for polar seafarers, alongside R&D such as next-generation icebreaking research vessel construction (KRW 79 → 611 billion) and development of an eco-friendly icebreaking container ship (new KRW 3.7 billion).

For global logistics hubs, the plan includes Arctic cargo–specific base ports and large-scale eco-friendly, smart ports—such as Busan New Port (Jinhae) (KRW 434.7 → 462.2 billion) and Gwangyang Port automation testbed (KRW 5.5 → 65.8 billion)—plus road access projects including Saemangeum North Access Road (KRW 37.2 billion) and Pyeongtaek-Dangjin West Wharf Access Road (new KRW 1.0 billion). Port infrastructure expansion totals KRW 1.66 trillion.

To meet international environmental rules (IMO, greenhouse-gas cuts), the program expands eco-friendly ship deployment (KRW 33.5 → 44.5 billion), installs mass-flow meters on bunkering vessels to normalize fuel supply (pilot 4 ships in 2025 → 24 ships in 2026), and hosts international events including the 4th UN Ocean Conference and World Maritime Day.  

On fisheries, MOF targets end-to-end competitiveness from production to export (KRW 821.7 → 957.6 billion). Measures include smart-aquaculture transition with a “smart innovation leading zone” (new KRW 28.5 billion) and wider rollout of advanced/smart farming systems (e.g., KRW 5.1 → 12.5 billion; new KRW 0.6 billion for laver seed facilities). For distant-water fisheries, the budget supports new vessel construction and surveys (KRW 17.6 → 21.8 billion).

Distribution policies add contract production financing for laver (new KRW 40.8 billion), expand working-capital loans for auction houses and wholesale markets (KRW 131.3 → 194.3 billion, loans), and build four low-temperature eco-friendly auction facilities and four production-area distribution facilities. Processing and exports feature replacement of aging equipment (KRW 2.1 → 10.2 billion), export vouchers and logistics infrastructure, and overseas market development (KRW 54.6 → 78.2 billion; total KRW 54.6 → 78.2 billion for overseas market development within KRW 54.6 → 78.2 billion export line 546 → 782).  

For fishing-village vitality, the ministry plans 34 new large-scale economic and living hubs, expanded youth settlement support (KRW 13.0 → 16.9 billion), and telemedicine “Eobok Bus” services for island residents (operation budget cited as new).

Climate-risk measures support farmed-species switching to counter high-temperature damage (new KRW 3.2 billion), expand disaster response equipment and aid (KRW 25.0 → 49.3 billion), bolster coastal protection works (KRW 87.2 → 114.2 billion), and scale blue-carbon and sea-forest programs to lower emissions (KRW 229.5 → 382.1 billion).  

To foster “dynamic future marine industries,” the draft funds AX with AI: rapid commercialization of AI applications (new KRW 45.0 billion) and a broader AX budget (KRW 33.3 → 148.7 billion). It adds business support for marine-sector firms (KRW 3.0 → 6.0 billion) and a coastal-enterprise-focused fund (new KRW 20.0 billion).

With the Offshore Wind Special Act effective March 2026, MOF sets KRW 2.0 billion for siting-information analysis and impact studies. Marine bio includes regional hubs such as a mass-production plant for marine-bio materials in Seocheon, Chungnam (new KRW 0.5 billion) and a seaweed-bio smart factory in Wando, Jeonnam (new KRW 0.7 billion), plus R&D for anti-aging materials and recombinant-drug production technologies (new KRW 4.9 billion and new KRW 2.1 billion).

For biodiversity, MOF will expand candidate surveys to secure 30% marine protected areas by 2030 (sites 1 → 2) and fund the National Marine Species Restoration Center (KRW 1.0 → 13.4 billion).  

Sovereignty and safety items include stronger enforcement against illegal fishing (KRW 98.1 → 109.2 billion), construction of a marine research vessel (new KRW 2.7 billion, R&D), and AI-based maritime video-analysis R&D (new KRW 3.5 billion). Safety measures add equipment to counter GPS interference (new KRW 0.4 billion), a marine fog observation system (new KRW 1.7 billion; overall new risks response KRW 0.5 → 2.7 billion), and expanded proactive accident-prevention systems including a smart ship-safety support center (KRW 43.3 → 51.7 billion).

To cut marine waste, the deposit system for fishing gear and buoys expands from pots to gillnets, buoys and eel pots (KRW 8.4 → 10.7 billion).

Environmental monitoring will track discharges including Saemangeum offshore and secondary-battery plants (marine environment surveillance system KRW 19.7 → 21.4 billion). 

Topics:

Arctic

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:01

Advanced battery technologies can support integration of alternative fuels, enhanced operational efficiency and reduced fuel costs says ABS

17:58

SOHAR Port and Freezone signs agreement to develop sustainable shore power project

17:37

Fairfield-Maxwell Ltd. returns to Japanese shipping industry

17:22

Mitsui OSK Liners in talks with Indian government on shipbuilding plans

17:12

Thyssenkrupp Nucera successfully completes acquisition of key technology assets from GHS

16:58

BW Offshore signs HoA with Equinor for Bay du Nord FPSO

16:44

CMA CGM to apply Low Water Surcharge on Manaus routes from September 15

16:35

Brazil makes formal request to become IEA Member country

16:19

Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas floats for the first time

15:37

Stella Tanker places order for several duplex stainless steel chemical tankers with Zhejiang Yongxin Shipping Co., Ltd. Shipyard

15:14

Höegh Autoliners names Höegh Moonlight at Port of Gothenburg

14:45

TB Marine and Ektank sign contracts for four chemical tankers for IceChem Tankers’ trades

14:02

Transport strike to halt cargo flows at Kandla and Mundra from 10 September

13:51

Gulftainer opens UAE’s first bonded inland container depot in Sharjah

13:28

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company chosen for phase 1a to modernize Base Seattle for future polar security cutters

11:05

Carlyle to acquire Altera Infrastructure Group’s fpso business

10:58

Deutsche ReGas agrees long-term regas capacity with BASF and Equinor at “Deutsche Ostsee” terminal in Mukran

10:10

Wallenius Marine and KNUD E. HANSEN launch new roro concept

10:00

U.S. Treasury sanctions network disguising Iranian oil as Iraqi

09:51

Van Oord to deepen berths at AD Ports Group’s Karachi Gateways

2025 September 2

18:00

ASCO’s “Dede Gorgud” tanker returns to service after repairs in Caspian Sea

17:30

Gujarat High Court sets ‘clean slate’ auction of arrested tanker

17:06

CMA CGM takes delivery of 13,000-TEU methanol-ready CMA CGM MERCURY in Mokpo

16:50

Wallenius Lines acquires two vessels and reflags under Swedish registry

16:15

Interasia signs contract with Jiangsu YangZiJiang Shipbuilding for six 2,900 TEU vessels, plus options

15:53

Sanctioned tankers account for 36% of Russian oil exports in July

15:16

Subsea7 unit Seaway7 wins Taiwan offshore wind cable contract from Synera Renewable Energy

14:45

Samsung Heavy Industries to equip Mitsui O.S.K Lines vessels with Wärtsilä cargo and fuel gas systems

14:03

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering launches vessel construction in the Philippines

13:40

Maritime Partners completes acquisition of Centerline Logistics

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news