Stella Tanker places order for several duplex stainless steel chemical tankers with Zhejiang Yongxin Shipping Co., Ltd. Shipyard

On August 23, 2025, we signed a contract with Zhejiang Yongxin Shipping Co., Ltd. Shipyard, located in Taizhou, China, for the construction of 3+1 units of next-generation 7,300 DWT duplex stainless steel chemical tankers, Stella Tanker said.

Designed in full compliance with the latest environmental regulations of the IMO (International Maritime Organization), these tankers will reduce the shipping company's carbon footprint while ensuring the safe transportation of various chemical and petroleum products.

The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027, with all units expected to join our fleet and enter active service by mid-2027.

Milestone International Shipbuilding Development Co. Ltd. and Yaf Group contributed during the brokering process. The technical teams of Milestone International Shipbuilding Development Co. Ltd. and Stella Tanker also provided the supervision of this newbuilding project.