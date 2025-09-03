  1. Home
2025 September 3   16:19

Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas floats for the first time

The newest Icon Class vacation reached its next major milestone as it prepares for an August 2026 debut

Making waves, a legendary Royal Caribbean vacation floated into its next phase of construction as Legend of the Seas officially touched water for the first time. The teams behind the construction celebrated the moment as the newest family vacation floated out at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, where Legend will continue to take shape ahead of its August 2026 debut.

As part of the milestone, the ship’s dry dock was filled with water overnight in a process that took nearly 12 hours. Once the dock was filled, the legend in the making then floated over to the outfitting dock, marking an engineering feat that brings the ship one step closer to welcoming its first vacationers.

The third in the revolutionary Icon Class lineup is set to make waves and deliver the boldest experiences yet across eight neighborhoods. Between the adrenaline-pumping thrills at Category 6 waterpark and Crown’s Edge — part skywalk, part ropes course and part thrill ride — to unrivaled ways to chill, unmatched ways to dine and drink, and more to be revealed soon, families of all ages can enjoy the family time of a lifetime together and in their own ways. Legend will deliver summer 2026 adventures in Europe on 7-night Western Mediterranean vacations before making a grand Caribbean debut in November 2026 with 6-night Western Caribbean and 8-night Southern Caribbean vacations, including visits to Royal Caribbean’s top-rated destination in The Bahamas at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Legend will also be the vacation company’s fourth ship fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and feature industry-leading environmental programs. With applications ranging from waste heat recovery systems to shore power connection, Legend will help advance Royal Caribbean Group’s journey toward introducing a net-zero cruise ship by 2035.

Royal Caribbean, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line’s game-changing ships and exclusive destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted “Best Cruise Line Overall” for 22 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line’s top-rated exclusive destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. 

