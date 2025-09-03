Brazil makes formal request to become IEA Member country

The government of Brazil has made a formal request to become a full Member of the International Energy Agency, citing years of close partnership and the strong value that the IEA provides to its Member countries in navigating a complex global energy landscape.

At the IEA’s headquarters in Paris, Ambassador Sarquis J.B. Sarquis presented IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol with a letter from Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira and Minister of Mines and Energy Alexandre Silveira in which they officially requested for Brazil to begin the process of Accession to the IEA.

The letter notes that Brazil’s cooperation with the IEA to date has enabled close work on issues such as energy security, energy data and statistics, and energy policy analysis. The relationship between the IEA and Brazil has steadily deepened, with the IEA carrying out an in-depth review of the country’s energy policies this year. The letter also highlights that Brazil’s position as “a net oil exporter” with a “diversified energy mix and its increasing leading role in the use of clean and renewable sources will further contribute to IEA's work and international cooperation in the energy sector”.

Brazil is Latin America’s largest country, both in terms of its economy and its population of more than 210 million people. As a major oil producer and exporter, it plays a key role in support of international energy security. Brazil has also positioned itself as a leader on energy transitions, drawing on its low-emissions power system, abundant renewable energy resources and strong biofuels sector to advance its economic development and social inclusion. Brazil holds the Presidency of this year’s COP30 international climate conference and held the G20 Presidency in 2024.

Brazil joined the IEA Family as an Association country in 2017. The IEA currently has 32 Member countries, with 4 other countries in the Accession process to become Members. There are also 13 Association countries in the IEA Family.