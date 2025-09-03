Thyssenkrupp Nucera successfully completes acquisition of key technology assets from GHS

Thyssenkrupp Nucera, a global leader in electrolysis technologies, says it has successfully completed the acquisition of key technology assets from Danish company Green Hydrogen Systems (GHS), as announced in June. The transaction was finalized following receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and the consent of the court-appointed insolvency administrator. The asset deal includes intellectual property as well as a test facility with a full-size prototype in Skive, Denmark.

With this acquisition, Thyssenkrupp Nucera strategically strengthens its positioning in the field of alkaline water electrolysis (AWE), now additionally also focusing on pressurized solutions. The technology enables highly efficient hydrogen production at operating pressures of up to 35 bar, offering a key advantage for industrial applications that require compressed hydrogen.

The acquisition is part of Thyssenkrupp Nucera’s strategy to advance its development roadmap and foster innovation. The transaction was fully financed from existing liquidity. The purchase price is in the high single-digit million euro range. With the completion of the transaction, the Company further strengthens its position as a global leader in green hydrogen technology.