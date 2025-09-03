SOHAR Port and Freezone signs agreement to develop sustainable shore power project

SOHAR Port and Freezone signed an agreement to develop a landmark project aimed at establishing an advanced shore power infrastructure at SOHAR Port’s container terminal, Oman News Agency reported.

This is a collaborative effort with MoonRock as the lead investor and PowerCon Denmark as the technical partner.

This strategic project will enable vessels to plug into onshore power while berthed, significantly reducing emissions, improving efficiency, and advancing carbon neutrality by 2050. It also strengthens Oman’s position in attracting global shipping lines seeking to meet IMO decarbonization green shipping targets and supports the nation’s transition towards a greener logistics sector.

The shore power project is expected to attract global shipping lines that are seeking to reduce their environmental footprint and comply with International Maritime Organization requirements. The project also supports the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 to promote sustainable growth and solidify Oman's position as a regional hub for clean, efficient, and competitive logistics services in the GCC region.