“K” LINE subsidiary tests 300 m² kite in first stage of “Seawing” development

2025 September 4

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) announced on September 4, 2025, that the first phase of the development of the “Seawing” automated kite system has been completed.

The project is being carried out by OCEANICWING S.A.S., a France-based subsidiary of “K” LINE.  In the first phase, concluded in June 2025, OCEANICWING tested a 300 m² kite at a land-based site to verify the tensile strength and performance of the system. According to the company, the results were positive.  

Phase two began in July 2025. OCEANICWING plans to test a larger kite at the land site to verify tensile strength, reliability, operability and safety. Offshore demonstrations will also be conducted on a large bulk carrier owned and operated by “K” LINE. The company expects to complete this stage within approximately two years and move toward practical application.

“Seawing” is expected to reduce fuel consumption by more than 10%, although the company noted that actual results depend on ship type, speed, route and season.  

Takenori Igarashi, President and CEO of “K” LINE, said, “Phase one of ‘Seawing’ development process being implemented by OCEANICWING has been successfully completed. We will continue to develop the system so that it can be used on ships. We plan to develop this innovative energy saving device harnessing natural wind power into a great solution for achieving the decarbonization of the shipping industry.” 

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) is a Japanese shipping company incorporated under Japanese law. It operates as one of the country’s major ocean transportation firms, with business segments covering dry bulk, energy transport, and container shipping.  

OCEANICWING S.A.S. is a French company and a wholly owned subsidiary of “K” LINE. It is engaged in the research and development of maritime technologies, including wind-assisted propulsion systems.

