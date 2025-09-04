  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hafnia to acquire 14.45% stake in TORM from Oaktree for $311 mln

2025 September 4   10:09

shipping

Hafnia to acquire 14.45% stake in TORM from Oaktree for $311 mln

Hafnia Limited announced on 3 September 2025 that Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. and its affiliates, the controlling shareholder of TORM plc, accepted Hafnia’s offer to acquire approximately 14.1 million A shares in TORM.

The stake represents about 14.45% of TORM’s issued share capital. The agreed price is US$22 per share, giving the transaction a total value of US$311,433,342.  

The deal remains subject to a definitive agreement and customary conditions, including regulatory approvals, satisfaction of covenants, and the appointment of a new independent board chair of TORM.

Hafnia stated that it views TORM as a well-managed company with a high-quality fleet and noted its general belief that consolidation benefits the tanker industry, but emphasized that no decision has been made on its long-term shareholder position.  

The company also clarified that there is no assurance the transaction will lead to further proposals or agreements. If any transaction arises, it will not be structured as an offer under the UK Takeover Code. Hafnia said it will be bound by the restrictions of Rule 2.8 of the Code unless exceptions apply, such as board approval from TORM, a third-party firm offer, a Rule 9 waiver or reverse takeover by TORM, or a material change of circumstances as determined by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers. 

Hafnia Limited is a shipping company registered in Singapore. It owns and operates a fleet of about 200 vessels and provides services such as technical management, chartering, pool management, and bunker procurement. The company is a subsidiary of BW Group, an international shipping conglomerate active in oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, and environmental technologies. Hafnia employs over 4,000 people across offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai. 

Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. is a U.S.-based investment management firm specializing in alternative investments, including distressed debt, corporate debt, real estate, and listed equities. Founded in 1995, it operates globally with clients such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and insurance companies. Oaktree is structured as a limited partnership. 

TORM plc is a public limited company incorporated in the United Kingdom and listed on Nasdaq and Nasdaq Copenhagen. It operates product tankers, transporting refined oil products worldwide. TORM’s fleet is composed primarily of modern vessels, and the company is regulated under U.K. corporate governance standards and subject to the UK Takeover Code.

Topics:

TORM

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:54

US Coast Guard exercises $314 mln offshore patrol cutter options with Austal USA

16:15

Asyad delivers 2,400-tonne cargo from Tianjin to Khalifa Port for ADNOC project

15:40

Adriatic Lng resumes gas deliveries after maintenance at Rovigo Terminal

15:13

IUMI updates guidance on safe carriage of electric vehicles at sea

15:12

Shipping lines’ Q2 2025 profits fall as market volatility weighs on earnings, according to Sea-Intelligence

15:06

Lloyd’s Register updates ship classification rules with new wind propulsion and ergonomics standards

14:43

India’s largest container terminal inaugurated as PSA Mumbai doubles capacity

14:43

Singapore and India sign MoU on Green and Digital Shipping Corridor

14:22

Wah Kwong and NatPower Marine form joint venture for shore power infrastructure in Hong Kong

13:52

Nam Cheong Limited terminates Japan OSV charter after counterparty’s downstream contract is cancelled

13:12

HD Korea Shipbuilding signs 242.2 billion won deal for two oil tankers with African client

12:41

HD Hyundai expands safety program with ₩3.5 trln investment by 2030

12:13

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 36, 2025

11:50

Energinet awards NKT contract for HVDC cable system connecting Bornholm Energy Island and Zealand

11:24

Diesel spill after fishing vessel grounds near Kodiak, Alaska

11:04

BOURBON to supply new 34m vessels under ExxonMobil contract in Angola

10:40

Hanwha Ocean commissions GTT for tank design of two new LNG carriers for Hanwha Shipping

07:34

“K” LINE subsidiary tests 300 m² kite in first stage of “Seawing” development

07:14

Panama Canal Authority launches process for new gas pipeline project

2025 September 3

18:01

Advanced battery technologies can support integration of alternative fuels, enhanced operational efficiency and reduced fuel costs says ABS

17:58

SOHAR Port and Freezone signs agreement to develop sustainable shore power project

17:37

Fairfield-Maxwell Ltd. returns to Japanese shipping industry

17:22

Mitsui OSK Liners in talks with Indian government on shipbuilding plans

17:12

Thyssenkrupp Nucera successfully completes acquisition of key technology assets from GHS

16:58

BW Offshore signs HoA with Equinor for Bay du Nord FPSO

16:44

CMA CGM to apply Low Water Surcharge on Manaus routes from September 15

16:35

Brazil makes formal request to become IEA Member country

16:19

Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas floats for the first time

15:37

Stella Tanker places order for several duplex stainless steel chemical tankers with Zhejiang Yongxin Shipping Co., Ltd. Shipyard

15:29

Korea moves to build “marine capital zone” with krw 7.3287 trillion oceans budget plan

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news