Hanwha Ocean commissions GTT for tank design of two new LNG carriers for Hanwha Shipping

GTT announced that it has received a new order during the third quarter of 2025 from Korean shipyard Hanwha Ocean. The order concerns the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers for ship-owner Hanwha Shipping, an entity affiliated with Hanwha Group and based in the United States.

According to the company, GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the two vessels, each with a capacity of 174,000 m³. The tanks will be equipped with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028.

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz SA) GTT is a French public limited company headquartered near Paris and listed on Euronext Paris. The company specializes in engineering and technology for membrane containment systems used in the transport and storage of liquefied natural gas. Its intellectual property portfolio includes multiple technologies for LNG carriers, floating units, and onshore storage facilities.

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding company that operates as part of Hanwha Group following its acquisition of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering. It provides design, construction, and maintenance services for vessels, offshore platforms, and defense-related naval ships.

Hanwha Shipping is an entity affiliated with Hanwha Group and based in the United States. The company operates within the maritime logistics and transportation sector, focusing on the chartering and management of vessels.