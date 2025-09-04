  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BOURBON to supply new 34m vessels under ExxonMobil contract in Angola

2025 September 4   11:04

offshore

BOURBON to supply new 34m vessels under ExxonMobil contract in Angola

BOURBON announced the signing of a five-year contract with ExxonMobil in Angola, reinforcing a 15-year collaboration between the companies. The agreement covers the charter of new 34-meter vessels to transfer personnel between Soyo and Block 15, located 80 miles offshore.  

The new crewboats were developed to meet ExxonMobil’s operational requirements, with increased passenger capacity, improved comfort, greater energy efficiency, and higher technical reliability. They will replace the 32-meter units currently in service.

The vessels are designed to reach cruising speeds of up to 38 knots and reduce fuel consumption by more than 10 to 15 percent compared with the previous generation.  Each vessel is equipped with 60 passenger seats, 18 square meters of foredeck space for parcels, a redesigned navigation bridge with improved visibility, and a real-time energy performance monitoring system installed during construction.  The crewboats were designed by French naval engineering firm MAURIC and will be delivered to Angola in 2027.

The new vessels will be deployed on Block 15, complementing a fleet of five Surfers units already operating there. 

BOURBON is a French company that provides marine services for the offshore energy industry. It operates through subsidiaries such as Bourbon Mobility and Bourbon Subsea Services, focusing on vessel operations, subsea services, and logistics support for offshore oil and gas projects. The company is incorporated as BOURBON Corporation and has global operations across multiple offshore basins. 

Exxon Mobil Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational oil and gas corporation headquartered in Irving, Texas. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and is one of the largest international energy companies. Its activities cover upstream exploration and production, downstream refining and distribution, and chemical manufacturing. 

MAURIC is a French naval architecture and marine engineering company based in Marseille. It operates as a subsidiary of the EXAIL Group and provides ship design and engineering services for a wide range of vessels, including offshore support vessels, patrol craft, and passenger ships.

Topics:

offshore

time-charter agreement

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:54

US Coast Guard exercises $314 mln offshore patrol cutter options with Austal USA

16:15

Asyad delivers 2,400-tonne cargo from Tianjin to Khalifa Port for ADNOC project

15:40

Adriatic Lng resumes gas deliveries after maintenance at Rovigo Terminal

15:13

IUMI updates guidance on safe carriage of electric vehicles at sea

15:12

Shipping lines’ Q2 2025 profits fall as market volatility weighs on earnings, according to Sea-Intelligence

15:06

Lloyd’s Register updates ship classification rules with new wind propulsion and ergonomics standards

14:43

Singapore and India sign MoU on Green and Digital Shipping Corridor

14:43

India’s largest container terminal inaugurated as PSA Mumbai doubles capacity

14:22

Wah Kwong and NatPower Marine form joint venture for shore power infrastructure in Hong Kong

13:52

Nam Cheong Limited terminates Japan OSV charter after counterparty’s downstream contract is cancelled

13:12

HD Korea Shipbuilding signs 242.2 billion won deal for two oil tankers with African client

12:41

HD Hyundai expands safety program with ₩3.5 trln investment by 2030

12:13

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 36, 2025

11:50

Energinet awards NKT contract for HVDC cable system connecting Bornholm Energy Island and Zealand

11:24

Diesel spill after fishing vessel grounds near Kodiak, Alaska

10:40

Hanwha Ocean commissions GTT for tank design of two new LNG carriers for Hanwha Shipping

10:09

Hafnia to acquire 14.45% stake in TORM from Oaktree for $311 mln

07:34

“K” LINE subsidiary tests 300 m² kite in first stage of “Seawing” development

07:14

Panama Canal Authority launches process for new gas pipeline project

2025 September 3

18:01

Advanced battery technologies can support integration of alternative fuels, enhanced operational efficiency and reduced fuel costs says ABS

17:58

SOHAR Port and Freezone signs agreement to develop sustainable shore power project

17:37

Fairfield-Maxwell Ltd. returns to Japanese shipping industry

17:22

Mitsui OSK Liners in talks with Indian government on shipbuilding plans

17:12

Thyssenkrupp Nucera successfully completes acquisition of key technology assets from GHS

16:58

BW Offshore signs HoA with Equinor for Bay du Nord FPSO

16:44

CMA CGM to apply Low Water Surcharge on Manaus routes from September 15

16:35

Brazil makes formal request to become IEA Member country

16:19

Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas floats for the first time

15:37

Stella Tanker places order for several duplex stainless steel chemical tankers with Zhejiang Yongxin Shipping Co., Ltd. Shipyard

15:29

Korea moves to build “marine capital zone” with krw 7.3287 trillion oceans budget plan

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news