Energinet awards NKT contract for HVDC cable system connecting Bornholm Energy Island and Zealand

NKT has signed a contract with Energinet to deliver a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power cable system for the offshore interconnector linking Bornholm Energy Island to the power grid on Zealand, according to the company's release.

The contract is valued at around EUR 650 million and covers the design, manufacturing, and installation of approximately 200 km of offshore cable and 16.8 km of onshore cable.

Energinet, the Danish transmission system operator, awarded NKT the turnkey contract for the 525 kV on- and offshore system. The project is scheduled to be commissioned in 2032.

Bornholm Energy Island is planned to host up to 3.8 GW of offshore wind power and will connect to both Germany and Denmark through two HVDC systems. NKT had already won a contract in 2023 to connect the island to the German grid under a framework agreement with German operator 50Hertz.

The cables will be manufactured at NKT’s high-voltage plant in Karlskrona, Sweden, which operates on renewable electricity.

Offshore installation is planned to use the new cable-laying vessel NKT Eleonora, expected to be operational in 2027.

The company stated that the award does not affect its 2025 financial outlook.

NKT A/S is a publicly listed company headquartered in Denmark that develops, manufactures, and installs power cable solutions. The company operates globally with a focus on high-voltage power transmission systems for energy infrastructure projects, including offshore wind and interconnectors.

Energinet Eltransmission A/S is a subsidiary of Energinet, the Danish state-owned enterprise responsible for operating and developing the transmission system for electricity and natural gas in Denmark. The company manages electricity transmission infrastructure and ensures security of supply in line with national and European energy policies.

50Hertz Transmission GmbH is a German transmission system operator headquartered in Berlin. The company operates the electricity transmission grid in the northern and eastern parts of Germany and is majority-owned by Belgian transmission operator Elia Group, with KfW Bankengruppe holding a minority stake on behalf of the German state.