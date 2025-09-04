Diesel spill after fishing vessel grounds near Kodiak, Alaska

A fishing vessel grounded in Izhut Bay off Afognak Island near Kodiak, Alaska, at 06:39 AKDT on 1 September 2025, resulting in a diesel release estimated at 3,000–3,500 gallons and a reported 12×1-foot hull breach, according to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s incident page.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game issued Emergency Order #4-FS-K-42-25 at 17:00 the same day, closing commercial salmon fishing in the Outer Kitoi Bay and Izhut Bay sections until further notice.

On 3 September 2025, the U.S. Coast Guard published a release titled “Coast Guard responds to diesel spill near Kodiak, Alaska”, noting an estimated ~3,500 gallons and the activation of Alaska Chadux Network as the oil spill response organization; no injuries were reported. The vessel was identified as F/V Sea Ern.

United States Coast Guard (USCG) is a U.S. federal maritime service with law-enforcement, safety, and environmental protection authorities.

Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC) is a State of Alaska executive agency responsible for environmental health and compliance oversight.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is a State of Alaska executive agency that regulates and manages fish and wildlife resources, including commercial fisheries openings and closures.