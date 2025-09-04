  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Diesel spill after fishing vessel grounds near Kodiak, Alaska

2025 September 4   11:24

accident

Diesel spill after fishing vessel grounds near Kodiak, Alaska

A fishing vessel grounded in Izhut Bay off Afognak Island near Kodiak, Alaska, at 06:39 AKDT on 1 September 2025, resulting in a diesel release estimated at 3,000–3,500 gallons and a reported 12×1-foot hull breach, according to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s incident page.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game issued Emergency Order #4-FS-K-42-25 at 17:00 the same day, closing commercial salmon fishing in the Outer Kitoi Bay and Izhut Bay sections until further notice.  

On 3 September 2025, the U.S. Coast Guard published a release titled “Coast Guard responds to diesel spill near Kodiak, Alaska”, noting an estimated ~3,500 gallons and the activation of Alaska Chadux Network as the oil spill response organization; no injuries were reported. The vessel was identified as F/V Sea Ern.

United States Coast Guard (USCG) is a U.S. federal maritime service with law-enforcement, safety, and environmental protection authorities.  

Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC) is a State of Alaska executive agency responsible for environmental health and compliance oversight.  

Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is a State of Alaska executive agency that regulates and manages fish and wildlife resources, including commercial fisheries openings and closures.

Topics:

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:54

US Coast Guard exercises $314 mln offshore patrol cutter options with Austal USA

16:15

Asyad delivers 2,400-tonne cargo from Tianjin to Khalifa Port for ADNOC project

15:40

Adriatic Lng resumes gas deliveries after maintenance at Rovigo Terminal

15:13

IUMI updates guidance on safe carriage of electric vehicles at sea

15:12

Shipping lines’ Q2 2025 profits fall as market volatility weighs on earnings, according to Sea-Intelligence

15:06

Lloyd’s Register updates ship classification rules with new wind propulsion and ergonomics standards

14:43

Singapore and India sign MoU on Green and Digital Shipping Corridor

14:43

India’s largest container terminal inaugurated as PSA Mumbai doubles capacity

14:22

Wah Kwong and NatPower Marine form joint venture for shore power infrastructure in Hong Kong

13:52

Nam Cheong Limited terminates Japan OSV charter after counterparty’s downstream contract is cancelled

13:12

HD Korea Shipbuilding signs 242.2 billion won deal for two oil tankers with African client

12:41

HD Hyundai expands safety program with ₩3.5 trln investment by 2030

12:13

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 36, 2025

11:50

Energinet awards NKT contract for HVDC cable system connecting Bornholm Energy Island and Zealand

11:04

BOURBON to supply new 34m vessels under ExxonMobil contract in Angola

10:40

Hanwha Ocean commissions GTT for tank design of two new LNG carriers for Hanwha Shipping

10:09

Hafnia to acquire 14.45% stake in TORM from Oaktree for $311 mln

07:34

“K” LINE subsidiary tests 300 m² kite in first stage of “Seawing” development

07:14

Panama Canal Authority launches process for new gas pipeline project

2025 September 3

18:01

Advanced battery technologies can support integration of alternative fuels, enhanced operational efficiency and reduced fuel costs says ABS

17:58

SOHAR Port and Freezone signs agreement to develop sustainable shore power project

17:37

Fairfield-Maxwell Ltd. returns to Japanese shipping industry

17:22

Mitsui OSK Liners in talks with Indian government on shipbuilding plans

17:12

Thyssenkrupp Nucera successfully completes acquisition of key technology assets from GHS

16:58

BW Offshore signs HoA with Equinor for Bay du Nord FPSO

16:44

CMA CGM to apply Low Water Surcharge on Manaus routes from September 15

16:35

Brazil makes formal request to become IEA Member country

16:19

Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas floats for the first time

15:37

Stella Tanker places order for several duplex stainless steel chemical tankers with Zhejiang Yongxin Shipping Co., Ltd. Shipyard

15:29

Korea moves to build “marine capital zone” with krw 7.3287 trillion oceans budget plan

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news