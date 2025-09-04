HD Hyundai expands safety program with ₩3.5 trln investment by 2030

HD Hyundai announced that all of its affiliates carried out simultaneous on-site safety inspections led by their respective chief executives.

Senior Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun visited the HD Hyundai Samho shipyard in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, where he inspected major facilities and high-risk work sites together with HD Hyundai Samho President Kim Jae-eul. He also held a meeting with the shipyard’s safety managers.

HD Hyundai stated it will invest about ₩3.5 trillion in its shipbuilding division by 2030 to strengthen safety systems. The budget will be allocated to building advanced safety infrastructure, upgrading facilities, improving employee awareness, and supporting partner companies.

The company also plans to expand its safety and health management system “The Safe Care,” which was introduced at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in August, to all affiliates. Under the system, violations of nine key safety rules related to “absolute no-go accidents” trigger immediate measures equivalent to those for serious industrial accidents, regardless of whether an accident actually occurs.

HD Hyundai announced it will hold the “HD Hyundai Safety Forum” in November, bringing together employees, government officials, and safety experts to share the company’s safety vision and exchange practices.

HD Hyundai Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed holding company on the Korea Exchange. It oversees a portfolio of subsidiaries in shipbuilding, energy, and industrial machinery, providing group-level strategy and management functions.

HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a South Korea–based shipbuilding company engaged in the construction of various commercial vessels. It operates one of the country’s major shipyards, located in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a core subsidiary of HD Hyundai, specializing in shipbuilding and offshore engineering. It also has business operations in industrial plant construction and engine manufacturing.