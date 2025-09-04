  1. Home
  Singapore port named best global seaport for fourth time at AFLAS Awards

2025 September 4   18:02

Singapore port named best global seaport for fourth time at AFLAS Awards

The Port of Singapore has been named the “Best Global Seaport” for the fourth time and “Best Seaport in Asia” for the 37th time at the 2025 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards held in Hong Kong on 3 September 2025.  

The AFLAS Awards are organised annually by freight and logistics publication Asia Cargo News and recognise logistics and supply chain service providers for service excellence, innovation and reliability.

Winners are determined by votes from more than 15,000 readers of Asia Cargo News. 

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), established on 2 February 1996, is a statutory board under the Ministry of Transport of Singapore. It regulates and develops Singapore’s port and maritime sector, represents the country at international maritime organisations, and drives initiatives in areas such as digitalisation and decarbonisation.  

Asia Cargo News is a trade publication focused on freight, logistics and supply chain industries in the Asia-Pacific region. It organises the annual AFLAS Awards, which are decided through nominations and votes from its readership base.

Port of Singapore

