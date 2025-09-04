HD Korea Shipbuilding signs 242.2 billion won deal for two oil tankers with African client

On September 4, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the intermediate holding company of HD Hyundai’s institutional sector, said it signed a contract with an Africa-based shipping company to build two oil tankers, according to CHOSUNBIZ.

The deal amounts to 242.2 billion won. The vessels will be built at HD Hyundai Samho and delivered sequentially by December 2027.

With this agreement, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has secured construction contracts for 84 vessels so far this year, with a combined order value of $11.45 billion. This represents 63.4 percent of its annual target of $18.05 billion.

By vessel type, the company reported orders for five liquefied natural gas carriers, six LNG bunkering vessels, eight liquefied petroleum gas and ammonia carriers, two ethane carriers, 50 container carriers, and 13 tankers.

The name of the African shipping company was not disclosed.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. is an intermediate holding company in the shipbuilding sector, operating under HD Hyundai. It oversees multiple shipbuilding affiliates and focuses on management and contract coordination within the group.

HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a South Korea–based shipbuilding company and a subsidiary of HD Hyundai. It engages in the construction of a range of vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, and specialized carriers.

HD Hyundai Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed South Korean holding company that manages affiliates in shipbuilding, heavy industries, energy, and related sectors. It serves as the parent entity for HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.