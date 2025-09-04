  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Wah Kwong and NatPower Marine form joint venture for shore power infrastructure in Hong Kong

2025 September 4   14:22

ports

Wah Kwong and NatPower Marine form joint venture for shore power infrastructure in Hong Kong

NatPower Marine and Wah Kwong Maritime Transport have established a joint venture to develop large-scale electric shore power infrastructure in Hong Kong and across Asia.  

The new company, Wah Kwong NatPower Holdings, plans to build grid-connected systems at major ports in Hong Kong and expand to Greater China and other North Asian markets. The infrastructure will enable vessels to shut down fossil-fuel auxiliary engines and use shore-based electricity for cold ironing and propulsion.  

Vincent Ni, General Manager of WK NatPower, said the company’s first objective is to make an impact in Hong Kong, adding that the investment is expected to bring long-term environmental benefits and improve port competitiveness.  

The joint venture targets the deployment of shore power systems at more than 30 ports by 2030. Each site will include substations, battery energy storage and smart grid technology. The company will fund and operate the infrastructure under a Charge Point Operator model, with no upfront investment required from port authorities.  

NatPower Marine has already committed £250 million to shore power projects in the UK and is mobilising £10 billion globally, aiming for 120 electrified ports worldwide by 2030. The company is also advancing its clean energy network through NatPower H, which builds hydrogen refuelling stations for recreational boats.  

Wah Kwong has invested in decarbonisation projects including LNG shipping and renewable fuels. Its initiatives under Venture Energy include the first e-methanol bunkering ship in Shanghai.  The first projects under the new venture are expected to begin operations in 2026.

NatPower Marine is a subsidiary of NatPower Group that develops shore power and vessel charging infrastructure for the maritime sector. The company focuses on end-to-end systems to supply grid-connected electricity to ships at berth and offshore. 

Headquartered in Luxembourg, NatPower Group is a renewable energy developer with a portfolio exceeding 30 GW across solar, wind, storage, and hydrogen. It operates in Europe, North America and Asia and has subsidiaries including NatPower H, which builds hydrogen refuelling networks for yachting.  

Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Limited is a privately owned shipping company based in Hong Kong. Founded in 1952, it manages ship owning, ship management, dry bulk operations, and energy-related activities. The company has offices in Shenzhen, London and Genoa, and remains under the management of the founding Chao family.  

Topics:

port service

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:54

US Coast Guard exercises $314 mln offshore patrol cutter options with Austal USA

16:15

Asyad delivers 2,400-tonne cargo from Tianjin to Khalifa Port for ADNOC project

15:40

Adriatic Lng resumes gas deliveries after maintenance at Rovigo Terminal

15:13

IUMI updates guidance on safe carriage of electric vehicles at sea

15:12

Shipping lines’ Q2 2025 profits fall as market volatility weighs on earnings, according to Sea-Intelligence

15:06

Lloyd’s Register updates ship classification rules with new wind propulsion and ergonomics standards

14:43

Singapore and India sign MoU on Green and Digital Shipping Corridor

14:43

India’s largest container terminal inaugurated as PSA Mumbai doubles capacity

13:52

Nam Cheong Limited terminates Japan OSV charter after counterparty’s downstream contract is cancelled

13:12

HD Korea Shipbuilding signs 242.2 billion won deal for two oil tankers with African client

12:41

HD Hyundai expands safety program with ₩3.5 trln investment by 2030

12:13

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 36, 2025

11:50

Energinet awards NKT contract for HVDC cable system connecting Bornholm Energy Island and Zealand

11:24

Diesel spill after fishing vessel grounds near Kodiak, Alaska

11:04

BOURBON to supply new 34m vessels under ExxonMobil contract in Angola

10:40

Hanwha Ocean commissions GTT for tank design of two new LNG carriers for Hanwha Shipping

10:09

Hafnia to acquire 14.45% stake in TORM from Oaktree for $311 mln

07:34

“K” LINE subsidiary tests 300 m² kite in first stage of “Seawing” development

07:14

Panama Canal Authority launches process for new gas pipeline project

2025 September 3

18:01

Advanced battery technologies can support integration of alternative fuels, enhanced operational efficiency and reduced fuel costs says ABS

17:58

SOHAR Port and Freezone signs agreement to develop sustainable shore power project

17:37

Fairfield-Maxwell Ltd. returns to Japanese shipping industry

17:22

Mitsui OSK Liners in talks with Indian government on shipbuilding plans

17:12

Thyssenkrupp Nucera successfully completes acquisition of key technology assets from GHS

16:58

BW Offshore signs HoA with Equinor for Bay du Nord FPSO

16:44

CMA CGM to apply Low Water Surcharge on Manaus routes from September 15

16:35

Brazil makes formal request to become IEA Member country

16:19

Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas floats for the first time

15:37

Stella Tanker places order for several duplex stainless steel chemical tankers with Zhejiang Yongxin Shipping Co., Ltd. Shipyard

15:29

Korea moves to build “marine capital zone” with krw 7.3287 trillion oceans budget plan

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news