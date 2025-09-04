Wah Kwong and NatPower Marine form joint venture for shore power infrastructure in Hong Kong

NatPower Marine and Wah Kwong Maritime Transport have established a joint venture to develop large-scale electric shore power infrastructure in Hong Kong and across Asia.

The new company, Wah Kwong NatPower Holdings, plans to build grid-connected systems at major ports in Hong Kong and expand to Greater China and other North Asian markets. The infrastructure will enable vessels to shut down fossil-fuel auxiliary engines and use shore-based electricity for cold ironing and propulsion.

Vincent Ni, General Manager of WK NatPower, said the company’s first objective is to make an impact in Hong Kong, adding that the investment is expected to bring long-term environmental benefits and improve port competitiveness.

The joint venture targets the deployment of shore power systems at more than 30 ports by 2030. Each site will include substations, battery energy storage and smart grid technology. The company will fund and operate the infrastructure under a Charge Point Operator model, with no upfront investment required from port authorities.

NatPower Marine has already committed £250 million to shore power projects in the UK and is mobilising £10 billion globally, aiming for 120 electrified ports worldwide by 2030. The company is also advancing its clean energy network through NatPower H, which builds hydrogen refuelling stations for recreational boats.

Wah Kwong has invested in decarbonisation projects including LNG shipping and renewable fuels. Its initiatives under Venture Energy include the first e-methanol bunkering ship in Shanghai. The first projects under the new venture are expected to begin operations in 2026.

NatPower Marine is a subsidiary of NatPower Group that develops shore power and vessel charging infrastructure for the maritime sector. The company focuses on end-to-end systems to supply grid-connected electricity to ships at berth and offshore.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, NatPower Group is a renewable energy developer with a portfolio exceeding 30 GW across solar, wind, storage, and hydrogen. It operates in Europe, North America and Asia and has subsidiaries including NatPower H, which builds hydrogen refuelling networks for yachting.

Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Limited is a privately owned shipping company based in Hong Kong. Founded in 1952, it manages ship owning, ship management, dry bulk operations, and energy-related activities. The company has offices in Shenzhen, London and Genoa, and remains under the management of the founding Chao family.