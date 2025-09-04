Singapore and India sign MoU on Green and Digital Shipping Corridor

Singapore and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create the Singapore-India Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC), according to Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's release. The exchange of the MoU took place in New Delhi on 4 September 2025 during the official visit of Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, in the presence of the Prime Ministers of both countries.

According to the MoU, the two countries will cooperate with industry partners to develop infrastructure and technologies that enable the maritime sector’s transition to zero or near-zero greenhouse gas emission fuels.

The agreement also provides for digital information exchange and joint research on emerging green technologies and solutions.

The partnership is aimed at supporting digitalisation and decarbonisation of the maritime sector.

India’s renewable energy capacity and industrial base can support production and export of alternative marine fuels, while Singapore is a major hub port with established bunkering operations and an ecosystem for maritime innovation.