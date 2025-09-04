  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IUMI updates guidance on safe carriage of electric vehicles at sea

2025 September 4   15:13

shipping

IUMI updates guidance on safe carriage of electric vehicles at sea

The International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) has published an updated version of its best practice recommendations for transporting electric vehicles by sea. The paper, released on 3 September 2025 under the title “Risk mitigation for the safe ocean and short-sea carriage of electric vehicles,” revises guidance first published in 2023.  

IUMI Secretary General Lars Lange said that about 20 million cars are shipped annually by maritime transport and that electric vehicles have been carried in increasing numbers since 2017. He noted that although no shipboard fire has yet been proven to be caused solely by an electric vehicle, the characteristics of such fires differ significantly from those involving internal combustion engine vehicles.

According to Lange, “This sector is rapidly evolving and new research continues to report new findings. In light of that, we have updated our paper with new information and adjusted our recommendations and guidance accordingly.”  

The updated document includes revisions in five key areas: the risk of gas accumulation during thermal runaway, energy release and peak temperatures of EV fires, challenges arising from the design of pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs), the need for early activation of fixed firefighting systems, and the limitations of foam-based extinguishing systems.  

Among the main recommendations are keeping the state of charge of EV batteries as low as possible before transport, acknowledging that no current extinguishing system can stop a thermal runaway once it begins, and ensuring firefighting strategies also manage potentially explosive gases.

The paper highlights the risk of re-ignition, the challenges of PCTC design, and the need for early detection combined with confirmation of fire incidents. It also calls for enhanced firefighting capacity on board, alternative water-mist systems, dedicated crew training, and proactive industry measures to improve fire safety.  

The International Union of Marine Insurance is a non-profit association registered in Switzerland. It represents national and international marine insurers and reinsurers and serves as a forum for exchange of information, policy development, and advocacy on issues affecting marine underwriting, loss prevention, and shipping safety. IUMI participates in international regulatory processes, including those of the International Maritime Organization.

Topics:

legislation

IUMI

RORO

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:54

US Coast Guard exercises $314 mln offshore patrol cutter options with Austal USA

16:15

Asyad delivers 2,400-tonne cargo from Tianjin to Khalifa Port for ADNOC project

15:40

Adriatic Lng resumes gas deliveries after maintenance at Rovigo Terminal

15:12

Shipping lines’ Q2 2025 profits fall as market volatility weighs on earnings, according to Sea-Intelligence

15:06

Lloyd’s Register updates ship classification rules with new wind propulsion and ergonomics standards

14:43

Singapore and India sign MoU on Green and Digital Shipping Corridor

14:43

India’s largest container terminal inaugurated as PSA Mumbai doubles capacity

14:22

Wah Kwong and NatPower Marine form joint venture for shore power infrastructure in Hong Kong

13:52

Nam Cheong Limited terminates Japan OSV charter after counterparty’s downstream contract is cancelled

13:12

HD Korea Shipbuilding signs 242.2 billion won deal for two oil tankers with African client

12:41

HD Hyundai expands safety program with ₩3.5 trln investment by 2030

12:13

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 36, 2025

11:50

Energinet awards NKT contract for HVDC cable system connecting Bornholm Energy Island and Zealand

11:24

Diesel spill after fishing vessel grounds near Kodiak, Alaska

11:04

BOURBON to supply new 34m vessels under ExxonMobil contract in Angola

10:40

Hanwha Ocean commissions GTT for tank design of two new LNG carriers for Hanwha Shipping

10:09

Hafnia to acquire 14.45% stake in TORM from Oaktree for $311 mln

07:34

“K” LINE subsidiary tests 300 m² kite in first stage of “Seawing” development

07:14

Panama Canal Authority launches process for new gas pipeline project

2025 September 3

18:01

Advanced battery technologies can support integration of alternative fuels, enhanced operational efficiency and reduced fuel costs says ABS

17:58

SOHAR Port and Freezone signs agreement to develop sustainable shore power project

17:37

Fairfield-Maxwell Ltd. returns to Japanese shipping industry

17:22

Mitsui OSK Liners in talks with Indian government on shipbuilding plans

17:12

Thyssenkrupp Nucera successfully completes acquisition of key technology assets from GHS

16:58

BW Offshore signs HoA with Equinor for Bay du Nord FPSO

16:44

CMA CGM to apply Low Water Surcharge on Manaus routes from September 15

16:35

Brazil makes formal request to become IEA Member country

16:19

Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas floats for the first time

15:37

Stella Tanker places order for several duplex stainless steel chemical tankers with Zhejiang Yongxin Shipping Co., Ltd. Shipyard

15:29

Korea moves to build “marine capital zone” with krw 7.3287 trillion oceans budget plan

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news