IUMI updates guidance on safe carriage of electric vehicles at sea

The International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) has published an updated version of its best practice recommendations for transporting electric vehicles by sea. The paper, released on 3 September 2025 under the title “Risk mitigation for the safe ocean and short-sea carriage of electric vehicles,” revises guidance first published in 2023.

IUMI Secretary General Lars Lange said that about 20 million cars are shipped annually by maritime transport and that electric vehicles have been carried in increasing numbers since 2017. He noted that although no shipboard fire has yet been proven to be caused solely by an electric vehicle, the characteristics of such fires differ significantly from those involving internal combustion engine vehicles.

According to Lange, “This sector is rapidly evolving and new research continues to report new findings. In light of that, we have updated our paper with new information and adjusted our recommendations and guidance accordingly.”

The updated document includes revisions in five key areas: the risk of gas accumulation during thermal runaway, energy release and peak temperatures of EV fires, challenges arising from the design of pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs), the need for early activation of fixed firefighting systems, and the limitations of foam-based extinguishing systems.

Among the main recommendations are keeping the state of charge of EV batteries as low as possible before transport, acknowledging that no current extinguishing system can stop a thermal runaway once it begins, and ensuring firefighting strategies also manage potentially explosive gases.

The paper highlights the risk of re-ignition, the challenges of PCTC design, and the need for early detection combined with confirmation of fire incidents. It also calls for enhanced firefighting capacity on board, alternative water-mist systems, dedicated crew training, and proactive industry measures to improve fire safety.

The International Union of Marine Insurance is a non-profit association registered in Switzerland. It represents national and international marine insurers and reinsurers and serves as a forum for exchange of information, policy development, and advocacy on issues affecting marine underwriting, loss prevention, and shipping safety. IUMI participates in international regulatory processes, including those of the International Maritime Organization.