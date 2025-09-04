Ocean Network Express to launch Spain - Portugal - Morocco service in October

Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced the launch of its new Spain Portugal Morocco (SPM) service. The service will connect Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with transshipment via Valencia.

According to the company, the rotation includes Valencia, Lisbon and Casablanca, returning to Valencia. The service will operate on a bi-weekly basis.

Commencement is scheduled for 16 October 2025, with the first departure from Valencia.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is a container shipping company incorporated in Singapore in 2017. It was established as a joint venture by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and Nippon Yusen Kaisha, three Japanese shipping companies. ONE operates one of the world’s largest container fleets and provides liner shipping and logistics services across a global network of routes.