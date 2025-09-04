India’s largest container terminal inaugurated as PSA Mumbai doubles capacity

  1. Home
2025 September 4   14:43

PSA International has inaugurated Phase 2 of PSA Mumbai, which now becomes India’s largest container terminal. The expansion doubles the terminal’s annual handling capacity to 4.8 million TEUs, supported by a continuous quay length of 2,000 metres designed to berth multiple mega container vessels.  

The project represents a commitment of SGD 1.7 billion (USD 1.3 billion) under a public-private partnership, described as the largest foreign direct investment from Singapore in India to date.  

Ong Kim Pong, Group CEO of PSA International, said: “PSA Mumbai’s Phase 2 expansion brings together capacity, connectivity and sustainability in a terminal for India — a catalyst for advancing India’s trade ambitions. PSA Mumbai’s enhanced capacity of 4.8 million TEUs will reinforce the resilience of supply chains within and beyond India, and bolster PSA’s global network of port ecosystems. This milestone underscores the transformative power of purposeful collaboration between the public and private sectors to enhance global trade flows and uplift communities. Our partnership with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) for PSA Mumbai exemplifies this commitment. Driven by this shared purpose, PSA is proud to partner India on its journey of transformational growth and progress.”  

The terminal is built on 200 hectares and includes six Dedicated Freight Corridor-compatible rail tracks linking Jawaharlal Nehru Port to over 63 inland container depots across India. Once the Western DFC is fully connected to JNP, PSA Mumbai’s infrastructure is expected to improve multimodal logistics efficiency in line with India’s National Master Plan, PM Gati Shakti.  

PSA reported that PSA Mumbai already operates with electrical equipment powered by renewable energy and is progressively electrifying diesel assets. The development has also created more than 1,500 jobs in technical, supervisory, and administrative positions. 

PSA International Pte Ltd is a global port operator headquartered in Singapore, the company manages a portfolio of over 70 deepsea, rail, and inland terminals across more than 180 locations in 45 countries. The company has two flagship port operations in Singapore and Belgium and provides supply chain solutions through subsidiaries such as PSA BDP.  

PSA India is a subsidiary of PSA International, PSA India operates container terminals in Navi Mumbai and Chennai, as well as container freight stations in Mumbai and Mundra via PSA Ameya. It works alongside PSA BDP to serve multinational customers across various sectors. 

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is a statutory authority under the Government of India, JNPA administers Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Maharashtra, the country’s busiest container port and a central hub for India’s maritime trade.

