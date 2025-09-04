US Coast Guard exercises $314 mln offshore patrol cutter options with Austal USA

The United States Coast Guard has exercised options worth US$314 million (A$480 million) with Austal USA under the Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) program, according to an announcement by Austal Limited on 4 September 2025.

The options authorize Austal to procure long lead time materials for three additional OPCs, designated as the company’s fourth, fifth and sixth cutters.

Funding has also been provided for logistic supply items for two vessels. The original OPC contract was awarded to Austal USA in June 2022 for detail design and construction of up to 11 cutters, with a potential value of US$3.3 billion. So far, two vessels under the contract have been awarded, along with materials for a third.

Work on the first Austal USA OPC, Pickering (WMSMS 919), is progressing, with keel laying scheduled for December. Construction on the second cutter, Icarus (WMSMS 920), began in early August.

The 110-metre OPCs are designed to support US national security strategy across multiple mission areas, typically operating beyond 12 nautical miles from shore. Each vessel will have a range of 10,200 nautical miles at 14 knots and an endurance of 60 days, allowing for independent deployment or participation in task groups. The cutters are expected to provide offshore presence for the Coast Guard, covering missions such as law enforcement, drug and migrant interdiction, search and rescue, hurricane response, mass migration incidents, and Arctic operations.

Austal Limited is an Australian public company. It operates as a global shipbuilder and defense prime contractor, engaged in the design, construction and support of defense and commercial vessels.

Austal USA is a subsidiary of Austal Limited, based in Mobile, Alabama. It operates as a shipbuilding company focused on constructing naval and coast guard vessels for the United States government under awarded contracts.

United States Coast Guard is a branch of the United States Armed Forces and a federal law enforcement agency operating under the Department of Homeland Security during peacetime. It is responsible for maritime safety, security and environmental protection, with authority to conduct law enforcement and defense operations in US and international waters.