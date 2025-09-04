Asyad delivers 2,400-tonne cargo from Tianjin to Khalifa Port for ADNOC project

Asyad Group has transported 2,570 packages of large-diameter seamless line pipes from Tianjin Port in China to Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates on behalf of an ADNOC EPC contractor, according to the company's release.

The cargo, weighing more than 2,400 metric tons and spanning over 5,000 cubic meters, was delivered as part of a project in the energy sector.

According to Asyad, the shipment included steel line pipes with a combined length of 47 meters. The company said the operation required structured loading in Tianjin, technical oversight during transit, and safe discharge in Khalifa Port.

The group noted that the delivery forms part of its expansion strategy, which now covers more than 90 destinations across China, India, the United States, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Asyad Group is a state-owned integrated logistics provider headquartered in Oman. It operates shipping lines, ports, free zones, and logistics services, with activities spanning maritime transport, freight forwarding, and supply chain management.

ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) is a state-owned energy company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It oversees exploration, production, refining, petrochemicals, and logistics operations across the oil and gas value chain.