2025 September 4   15:06

Lloyd’s Register updates ship classification rules with new wind propulsion and ergonomics standards

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has updated its Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Ships, introducing technical notations for wind propulsion systems and ergonomic design.

The update, published as Notice No. 5 to LR’s July 2025 rule sets, will be consolidated into the Rules from 1 January 2026.  

The changes establish the WAPS and WAPS* notations for wind-assisted propulsion systems such as soft and rigid wingsails, Flettner rotors, suction wings and kites.

The notations can apply to both retrofitted and hybrid installations, including systems not originally classed by LR. LR said the framework is designed to support investment decisions and provide operational assurance across vessel types.  

The classification society has also introduced the EASE notation, setting formal standards for ergonomic access and human-centric design. This is intended to certify layouts that improve safety and usability in areas including bridges and machinery spaces.  

In addition, LR has revised the RIGGING and RIGGING* notations for vessels using wind as the sole means of propulsion. These requirements cover systems such as aft rigged vessels, DynaRig, AeroRig and traditional square-rigged ships, aiming to ensure safety and performance standards for newbuilds designed around wind energy.  

The update also introduces a “Statement of Future Requirements”, outlining anticipated regulatory changes from the International Association of Classification Societies and the International Maritime Organization.

Lloyd’s Register is a global professional services company and classification society headquartered in London. It provides technical expertise and certification services for the maritime sector, as well as assurance and advisory services across energy and industrial markets. The organisation is owned by the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, a charity that supports research and education in safety and engineering.

All news