  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shipping lines’ Q2 2025 profits fall as market volatility weighs on earnings, according to Sea-Intelligence

2025 September 4   15:12

shipping

Shipping lines’ Q2 2025 profits fall as market volatility weighs on earnings, according to Sea-Intelligence

In the first quarter of 2025, major shipping lines reported a combined EBIT of USD 5.89bn, a result second only to the pandemic-era first quarters of 2021–2023, according to Sea-Intelligence.

In the second quarter of 2025, however, market disruptions, shifting volumes, and continued downward pressure on freight rates reduced combined EBIT to USD 2.73bn. This figure was lower than in the second quarter of 2021–2024 and only marginally higher than in 2020, indicating weaker profitability compared to most recent years.  

The EBIT/TEU indicator, used to measure operational profitability in container shipping, showed positive results across all major carriers. Figures ranged from 12 USD/TEU at ONE to 249 USD/TEU at OOCL.

Three companies reported less than 100 USD/TEU: Maersk at 35, Hapag-Lloyd at 53, and COSCO at 79. HMM reported 176 USD/TEU and ZIM 167. Data for Yang Ming and CMA CGM was incomplete, as they had not yet published Q2 2025 volumes and EBIT respectively.  

Financial reports also highlighted divergent trends across trades. The Asia-Europe market saw strong growth, with three of the six lines reporting double-digit year-on-year increases in volume, while the Transpacific market registered widespread contractions.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:54

US Coast Guard exercises $314 mln offshore patrol cutter options with Austal USA

16:15

Asyad delivers 2,400-tonne cargo from Tianjin to Khalifa Port for ADNOC project

15:40

Adriatic Lng resumes gas deliveries after maintenance at Rovigo Terminal

15:13

IUMI updates guidance on safe carriage of electric vehicles at sea

15:06

Lloyd’s Register updates ship classification rules with new wind propulsion and ergonomics standards

14:43

India’s largest container terminal inaugurated as PSA Mumbai doubles capacity

14:43

Singapore and India sign MoU on Green and Digital Shipping Corridor

14:22

Wah Kwong and NatPower Marine form joint venture for shore power infrastructure in Hong Kong

13:52

Nam Cheong Limited terminates Japan OSV charter after counterparty’s downstream contract is cancelled

13:12

HD Korea Shipbuilding signs 242.2 billion won deal for two oil tankers with African client

12:41

HD Hyundai expands safety program with ₩3.5 trln investment by 2030

12:13

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 36, 2025

11:50

Energinet awards NKT contract for HVDC cable system connecting Bornholm Energy Island and Zealand

11:24

Diesel spill after fishing vessel grounds near Kodiak, Alaska

11:04

BOURBON to supply new 34m vessels under ExxonMobil contract in Angola

10:40

Hanwha Ocean commissions GTT for tank design of two new LNG carriers for Hanwha Shipping

10:09

Hafnia to acquire 14.45% stake in TORM from Oaktree for $311 mln

07:34

“K” LINE subsidiary tests 300 m² kite in first stage of “Seawing” development

07:14

Panama Canal Authority launches process for new gas pipeline project

2025 September 3

18:01

Advanced battery technologies can support integration of alternative fuels, enhanced operational efficiency and reduced fuel costs says ABS

17:58

SOHAR Port and Freezone signs agreement to develop sustainable shore power project

17:37

Fairfield-Maxwell Ltd. returns to Japanese shipping industry

17:22

Mitsui OSK Liners in talks with Indian government on shipbuilding plans

17:12

Thyssenkrupp Nucera successfully completes acquisition of key technology assets from GHS

16:58

BW Offshore signs HoA with Equinor for Bay du Nord FPSO

16:44

CMA CGM to apply Low Water Surcharge on Manaus routes from September 15

16:35

Brazil makes formal request to become IEA Member country

16:19

Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas floats for the first time

15:37

Stella Tanker places order for several duplex stainless steel chemical tankers with Zhejiang Yongxin Shipping Co., Ltd. Shipyard

15:29

Korea moves to build “marine capital zone” with krw 7.3287 trillion oceans budget plan

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news