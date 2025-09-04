  1. Home
2025 September 4   15:40

LNG

Adriatic Lng resumes gas deliveries after maintenance at Rovigo Terminal

Adriatic Lng, the company operating Italy’s largest liquefied natural gas regasification terminal in the northern Adriatic, announced that the facility resumed gradual gas deliveries to the grid on August 31 and is expected to return to full operation by mid-September.  

The terminal had been shut down since August 1 for scheduled maintenance on loading arms and seawater vaporizers, carried out under the company’s multi-year equipment maintenance plan. During the outage, work also continued to prepare for an increase in the facility’s regasification capacity from 9 to 9.5 billion cubic meters per year.  

“With the unloading of the first LNG carrier yesterday, the 1,182nd since operations began, we can say this long and intense period of work on the terminal has been concluded. It was a major team effort involving more than 100 technicians and engineers from our company and contractors, always with a focus on safety and in line with the planned schedule,” said Adriatic Lng Chief Operating Officer Alessandro Conta.  

Additional work to expand capacity is ongoing at the Cavarzere metering station in Veneto and is scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The additional capacity, already allocated for the next 20 years, will become available in the first quarter of 2026. 

Adriatic Lng Srl is a joint venture incorporated in Italy. It manages the offshore LNG regasification terminal located off the coast of Rovigo in the northern Adriatic Sea. The company is responsible for terminal operations, maintenance, and regasification services under long-term contracts with European energy operators.

