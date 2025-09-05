DEME’s vessel Norse Wind begins sea trials in Yellow Sea

DEME announced that its new wind turbine installation vessel Norse Wind departed from CIMC Raffles in Yantai, China, at the end of August to begin sea trials in the Yellow Sea.

The program includes speed trials, endurance tests, unmanned machinery trials and DP2 trials, with around twenty DEME employees on board.

Following the sea trials, a main crane load test is scheduled once the vessel returns to port. DEME reported that other recent stages of construction included the full-height jacking trial, final welding of the tower grillage and blade rack substructure, and machining of the tower flanges.

The company stated that the trials are proceeding according to schedule and that final delivery of the vessel is planned for the fourth quarter of 2025.

DEME Group is a Belgian-based multinational specialized in dredging, land reclamation, offshore energy, environmental remediation and marine infrastructure projects. The group operates through several subsidiaries worldwide.

CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. is a subsidiary of China International Marine Containers (CIMC) Group, engaged in the design, construction and repair of offshore drilling rigs, ships and marine equipment. It is based in Yantai, China, and serves both domestic and international customers in offshore engineering.