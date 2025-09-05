Konecranes delivers first X-series crane to Paklog in Croatia

Konecranes has supplied an X-series crane to Croatian company Paklog d.o.o. to support its expanding packaging operations in Zagreb, according to the company's release.

The order was placed in May 2025, and the runway structure and crane are now in service. This is the first crane installed at the Paklog facility. Paklog produces wooden transport packaging and provides industrial packing for sea, air, land, and rail cargo.

The newly installed crane, designed to improve load handling and safety, has a capacity of 5 tons, a span of 7.5 meters, a lifting height of 5.5 meters, and a runway length of 43 meters. It is installed on a runway structure supported by existing concrete pillars.

The crane includes radio control with integrated display, integrated safety lights, a stepless inverter for hoisting and travel, DIN hook with finger protection, and Smart Features such as Hook Centering, Follow Me, Snag Prevention, and Sway Control. Smart wireless components monitor the crane’s condition and facilitate maintenance.

Konecranes Plc is a Finnish public limited company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. It provides material handling equipment and services to a wide range of industries worldwide. In 2024, Konecranes reported group sales of EUR 4.2 billion and employed about 16,500 people in more than 50 countries.

Paklog d.o.o. is a Croatian limited liability company based in Zagreb. It specializes in the production of wooden transport packaging and in industrial packing services for cargo across sea, air, land, and rail transport.