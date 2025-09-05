  1. Home
2025 September 5   11:01

Two US states sue to overturn federal halt of Ørsted’s Revolution Wind project

Connecticut and Rhode Island filed lawsuits on Thursday seeking to overturn an August 22 stop-work order that halted construction of the 704-MW Revolution Wind offshore project.

The wind farm is designed to supply power to more than 350,000 homes in both states starting in 2026.

In a separate filing, project developer Revolution Wind LLC, a subsidiary of Ørsted and a 50/50 joint venture with GIP’s Skyborn Renewables, lodged its own complaint in federal court in Washington, D.C., asking for emergency relief.  

The Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued the stop-work order, citing unspecified “concerns.”

The states describe the order as “baseless” and argue that it violates the Administrative Procedure Act and the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act.

Ørsted’s complaint contends that the order lacks statutory authority and due process.  

The project has advanced significantly: all offshore foundations are installed, one of two offshore substations is in place, 45 of 65 turbines are erected, and 84 of 85 miles of export cable are complete. Both lawsuits state that construction is approximately 80% finished.  

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said, “Revolution Wind is fully permitted, nearly complete and months from providing enough American-made, clean, affordable energy to power 350,000 homes,” describing the order as “blatantly illegal.”

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha called the halt “bizarre,” “unlawful,” and “potentially devastating,” adding that he would “stand up” for the region’s energy security.  Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has said the government is concerned that dense turbine arrays could distort radar and potentially allow “swarm drone” attacks.

The stop-work order itself does not cite legal or safety violations.  ISO New England warned on August 25 that delaying Revolution Wind would “increase risks to reliability,” including during summer and winter peaks, and could harm the region’s economy if nearly completed projects are stopped.

Connecticut officials have also noted that the state has invested more than $200 million in related infrastructure, including New London State Pier.  

Ørsted stated that it has “already spent or committed approximately $5 billion” on the project and faces “over $1 billion” in break costs if it is canceled. It is requesting a preliminary injunction to resume construction. 

Revolution Wind has contracts to deliver 400 MW to Rhode Island and 304 MW to Connecticut under 20-year power purchase agreements. Ørsted has stated that the project could supply about 2.5% of New England’s electricity once operational. Commercial launch is targeted for the second half of 2026, depending on court decisions. 

Ørsted A/S is a Danish multinational renewable energy company headquartered in Fredericia and publicly listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. It develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants.  

Revolution Wind LLC is a U.S. project company owned jointly by Ørsted A/S and Global Infrastructure Partners through its affiliate Skyborn Renewables. It holds the federal and state permits for the Revolution Wind offshore project.

