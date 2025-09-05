Bab el-Mandeb transits up to 1,044 in August, highest since January 2024

  1. Home
2025 September 5   11:40

shipping

Bab el-Mandeb transits rose to a post-exodus high in August, according to Lloyd’s List analysis of AIS data from Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

Preliminary counts show 1,044 voyages last month, up nearly 10% from about 950 in July and the highest monthly tally since January 2024, when many operators first diverted out of the Red Sea.

Bulk carriers and LPG tankers accounted for the month-on-month increase, while container lines remained cautious.

CMA CGM has kept some large services running via Suez and Bab el-Mandeb, and MSC has trialed selected transits this summer after an 18-month pause.

Maritime security briefings highlighted a late-August missile attempt against the product tanker Scarlet Ray near Yanbu on 31 August 2025, which caused no damage, while Houthi messaging has continued to threaten Israel-linked shipping.

Despite this, the August rebound suggests some owners and charterers are finding manageable opportunities to sail, supported by security measures and insurance cover. “Red Sea marine traffic has increased… to 36–37 ships a day since August 2024, but is still short of pre-war volumes,” said EU naval mission Aspides commander Rear Adm. Vasileios Gryparis earlier this summer.

Broader measures indicate overall flows remain more than 50–60% below pre-crisis norms depending on methodology. 

Lloyd’s List Intelligence is a data and analytics provider focusing on global shipping movements.

