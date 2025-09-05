GES and RINA sign agreement to develop prototype hydrogen battery

Green Energy Storage (GES), an Italian company specializing in energy storage, and RINA, an engineering consultancy, inspection and certification group, have signed a framework agreement for the development of a hydrogen battery designed by GES, according to the company's release.

The first prototype is scheduled to be presented in December 2025. The battery is based on a hybrid hydrogen/liquid technology that uses a manganese-based liquid electrolyte. It integrates hydrogen production and reabsorption in a closed cycle, removing the need for external tanks.

The system is designed with modularity and scalability, expandable up to the megawatt scale, and is expected to last for more than 12,000 cycles, equivalent to 15–20 years of use.

According to GES, the in-house production of membranes and catalysts ensures control over quality and efficiency. The system will also include AI-enabled sensors, machine learning algorithms, and an advanced Battery Management System (BMS) to provide operational safety, predictive diagnostics, and compatibility with hybrid systems.

The project is part of the Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) funded by the European Union under NextGenerationEU. GES received €61.5 million for the initiative, covering about 98.5% of total project costs.

Under the agreement, RINA will validate the technology, optimize the system for efficiency and compliance, and support GES in its market-entry strategy.

Green Energy Storage S.r.l. (GES) is an Italian innovative small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) founded in 2015 and headquartered in Trento and Rovereto. The company focuses on research, development, and commercialization of energy storage technologies derived from renewable sources. GES has a patent portfolio in flow batteries and participates in European research projects, including IPCEI Batteries 2, for which it secured €61.5 million in EU funding.

RINA S.p.A. is an Italian multinational providing engineering, testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services. Its activities cover energy, marine, infrastructure and mobility, industry, real estate, and certification sectors. RINA operates in more than 70 countries through about 200 offices and employs over 6,000 people.