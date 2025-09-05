  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BC Ferries marks launch of eighth Island Class vessel at Damen Shipyards

2025 September 5   12:31

shipbuilding

BC Ferries marks launch of eighth Island Class vessel at Damen Shipyards

BC Ferries has launched its eighth Island Class vessel at Damen Shipyards in Galati, Romania, the latest step in its hybrid-electric fleet renewal program, according to the company's release.

“The launch is just one part of a much bigger story, steeped in tradition and marking meaningful progress for BC Ferries’ Island Class program. We believe that each of these four new ships will bring tangible benefits to coastal communities here in British Columbia,” said Ed Hooper, Head of Fleet Renewal at BC Ferries.

The milestone marks the structural completion of the hull and the first transfer of the vessel into water. It follows other Island Class milestones celebrated in May and was recognized with a formal ceremony attended by representatives from Damen and BC Ferries’ on-site team.  

The four new vessels are expected to enter service in 2026 on routes between Quadra Island (Quathiaski Cove) and Campbell River, and between Nanaimo Harbour and Gabriola Island (Descanso Bay). Their introduction will allow redeployment of existing ships, including the Island Nagalis, which is planned to operate between Quadra Island (Heriot Bay) and Cortes Island (Whaletown), nearly doubling capacity on that route.  

To prepare, BC Ferries is upgrading terminals at Heriot Bay and Whaletown with new berths for larger Island Class vessels. A temporary operations trestle has been built at Heriot Bay to maintain ferry service during ramp replacement. Materials for the project are largely sourced and manufactured in British Columbia, with fabrication in Delta, Cowichan Bay, Duncan, and Campbell River. Construction is underway and expected to conclude by summer 2026.  

Since 2016, BC Ferries has added ten new vessels, including four Salish Class and six Island Class ships, as part of a system-wide renewal effort. The company plans to introduce eight more vessels by 2031, including four Island Class and four New Major Vessels, in what it calls its most ambitious fleet renewal program to date. 

BC Ferries is a publicly owned coastal ferry service provider based in Victoria, British Columbia. It operates one of the largest ferry networks in the world, connecting coastal communities across the province. The company is regulated under the Coastal Ferry Act and overseen by the independent BC Ferries Commissioner. 

Damen Shipyards Group is a privately held Dutch shipbuilding company headquartered in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. It operates shipyards and service hubs worldwide, specializing in the design, construction, and repair of a wide range of vessels, including ferries, offshore support ships, and naval vessels.

Topics:

Damen

BC Ferries

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:35

Cape Shipping receives Aframax/LR2 from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

16:14

Korea South-East Power signs 10-year LNG supply deal with Korea Gas Corporation

15:44

eMarine to deploy 1,500 ABB NINVA sensors in cruise and cargo vessels

15:14

Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs logistics contract in Australia worth more than USD 100m

14:35

Yara starts construction of Yara Eyde, first ammonia-powered container ship

14:03

Global shipbuilding orders fall 65% in August; South Korea places second behind China

13:41

Potential tropical cyclone heads toward Guangdong as Hong Kong prepares for rough seas

13:22

POSCO weighs controlling stake in HMM as exchange seeks clarification

12:10

GES and RINA sign agreement to develop prototype hydrogen battery

11:40

Bab el-Mandeb transits up to 1,044 in August, highest since January 2024

11:28

Kongsberg Maritime signs contract for India’s first fully electric tug under Green Tug Transition Programme

11:20

Eimskip and Ernst Russ joint venture orders two 2,280 TEU containerships from China Merchants Jin Ling Shipyard

11:01

Two US states sue to overturn federal halt of Ørsted’s Revolution Wind project

10:30

Konecranes delivers first X-series crane to Paklog in Croatia

10:00

DEME’s vessel Norse Wind begins sea trials in Yellow Sea

09:37

Kongsberg Maritime develops simplified offshore mooring systems

2025 September 4

18:02

Singapore port named best global seaport for fourth time at AFLAS Awards

17:24

Ocean Network Express to launch Spain - Portugal - Morocco service in October

16:54

US Coast Guard exercises $314 mln offshore patrol cutter options with Austal USA

16:15

Asyad delivers 2,400-tonne cargo from Tianjin to Khalifa Port for ADNOC project

15:40

Adriatic Lng resumes gas deliveries after maintenance at Rovigo Terminal

15:13

IUMI updates guidance on safe carriage of electric vehicles at sea

15:12

Shipping lines’ Q2 2025 profits fall as market volatility weighs on earnings, according to Sea-Intelligence

15:06

Lloyd’s Register updates ship classification rules with new wind propulsion and ergonomics standards

14:43

India’s largest container terminal inaugurated as PSA Mumbai doubles capacity

14:43

Singapore and India sign MoU on Green and Digital Shipping Corridor

14:22

Wah Kwong and NatPower Marine form joint venture for shore power infrastructure in Hong Kong

13:52

Nam Cheong Limited terminates Japan OSV charter after counterparty’s downstream contract is cancelled

13:12

HD Korea Shipbuilding signs 242.2 billion won deal for two oil tankers with African client

12:41

HD Hyundai expands safety program with ₩3.5 trln investment by 2030

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news