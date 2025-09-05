BC Ferries marks launch of eighth Island Class vessel at Damen Shipyards

BC Ferries has launched its eighth Island Class vessel at Damen Shipyards in Galati, Romania, the latest step in its hybrid-electric fleet renewal program, according to the company's release.

“The launch is just one part of a much bigger story, steeped in tradition and marking meaningful progress for BC Ferries’ Island Class program. We believe that each of these four new ships will bring tangible benefits to coastal communities here in British Columbia,” said Ed Hooper, Head of Fleet Renewal at BC Ferries.

The milestone marks the structural completion of the hull and the first transfer of the vessel into water. It follows other Island Class milestones celebrated in May and was recognized with a formal ceremony attended by representatives from Damen and BC Ferries’ on-site team.

The four new vessels are expected to enter service in 2026 on routes between Quadra Island (Quathiaski Cove) and Campbell River, and between Nanaimo Harbour and Gabriola Island (Descanso Bay). Their introduction will allow redeployment of existing ships, including the Island Nagalis, which is planned to operate between Quadra Island (Heriot Bay) and Cortes Island (Whaletown), nearly doubling capacity on that route.

To prepare, BC Ferries is upgrading terminals at Heriot Bay and Whaletown with new berths for larger Island Class vessels. A temporary operations trestle has been built at Heriot Bay to maintain ferry service during ramp replacement. Materials for the project are largely sourced and manufactured in British Columbia, with fabrication in Delta, Cowichan Bay, Duncan, and Campbell River. Construction is underway and expected to conclude by summer 2026.

Since 2016, BC Ferries has added ten new vessels, including four Salish Class and six Island Class ships, as part of a system-wide renewal effort. The company plans to introduce eight more vessels by 2031, including four Island Class and four New Major Vessels, in what it calls its most ambitious fleet renewal program to date.

BC Ferries is a publicly owned coastal ferry service provider based in Victoria, British Columbia. It operates one of the largest ferry networks in the world, connecting coastal communities across the province. The company is regulated under the Coastal Ferry Act and overseen by the independent BC Ferries Commissioner.

Damen Shipyards Group is a privately held Dutch shipbuilding company headquartered in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. It operates shipyards and service hubs worldwide, specializing in the design, construction, and repair of a wide range of vessels, including ferries, offshore support ships, and naval vessels.