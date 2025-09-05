Kongsberg Maritime signs contract for India’s first fully electric tug under Green Tug Transition Programme

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract to supply a fully integrated equipment package for India’s first fully electric tug, part of the country’s Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP). According to the company, the project represents the world’s first full electrical tug integration.

The contract was awarded by Mandovi Drydocks in partnership with Ripley Group and includes permanent magnet driven azimuth thrusters, advanced electrical systems such as energy storage, automation and control systems K-Chief and K-Chief PMS, digital solutions Vessel Insight and Vessel Performance, and full system integration. Operational support will be provided by Kongsberg Maritime India’s Global Customer Support team.

The tug will be designed by NavNautik India, with 60-ton bollard pull. Delivery and commissioning are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026. The vessel will operate at Deendayal Port in Gujarat, one of the sites under GTTP promoted by the Government of India.

Kongsberg Maritime noted that while it has previously supplied technology solutions to hybrid e-tug projects, this marks the company’s first full-electric tug contract.

Kongsberg Maritime AS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA. It develops and delivers technology systems for offshore, marine, and subsea operations and operates internationally across shipbuilding and defense-related industries.

Mandovi Drydocks is a shipbuilding and repair company based in Goa, India. It specializes in the construction, maintenance, and repair of various vessel types for commercial and industrial use.