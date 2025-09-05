Potential tropical cyclone heads toward Guangdong as Hong Kong prepares for rough seas

Hong Kong’s weather authority is monitoring an area of low pressure near Luzon, about 800 km from the territory, that is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone tonight (5 September) or tomorrow morning (6 September), when the Hong Kong Observatory may issue Standby Signal No.1.

The present forecast expects the system to intensify progressively and move in the general direction of the coast of Guangdong over the next couple of days, with uncertainties in its intensity and speed of movement.

Under its influence, winds in Hong Kong are expected to strengthen gradually on Sunday (7 September), with more unsettled weather, followed by windy conditions with heavy squally showers and thunderstorms on Monday (8 September); seas will be rough with swells.

Due to storm surge, flooding may occur in low-lying coastal areas on Monday morning.

Depending on the cyclone’s intensity, the distance of its strong winds from Hong Kong and changes in local winds, the Observatory will assess the need to issue higher Tropical Cyclone Warning Signals on Sunday.

Hong Kong Observatory is a government department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region that serves as the territory’s official meteorological authority, issuing public weather services and warnings under statutory remit.

GAC Hong Kong is a Hong Kong-registered business unit associated with the GAC group that communicates with maritime and logistics clients about local port and operational conditions.