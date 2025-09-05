Yara starts construction of Yara Eyde, first ammonia-powered container ship

On September 5, 2025, Yara Clean Ammonia, Yara International, CMB.TECH and North Sea Container Line marked the steel cutting for Yara Eyde, described as the world’s first renewable ammonia-powered container ship. The ceremony signaled the official start of construction.

Yara Eyde is set to operate on the Oslo–Porsgrunn–Bremerhaven–Rotterdam route, linking industrial clusters through what the companies say will be lower-emission maritime logistics.

“This is more than the start of a ship – it is the start of a new chapter in maritime decarbonization,” said Hans Olav Raen, CEO Yara Clean Ammonia. “Yara Eyde embodies our ambition to make low-emission ammonia a reality for shipping and to inspire the industry toward solutions that reduce emissions.”

“North Sea Container Line has always sought to offer competitive and sustainable logistics solutions. Yara Eyde is a perfect example of how close collaboration across the value chain can bring cutting-edge technology into commercial operation and deliver tangible benefits for cargo owners and customers alike,” said Bente Hetland, CEO North Sea Container Line.

Yara Clean Ammonia is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yara International ASA, headquartered in Oslo, Norway. The company operates a global network of ammonia transport and storage infrastructure and reported revenues of USD 1.8 billion and EBITDA of USD 117 million for fiscal year 2024.

Yara International ASA is a Norwegian publicly traded chemical company specializing in the production of fertilizers and industrial chemicals.

CMB.TECH is a Belgian clean technology company and a subsidiary of Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB). It develops and operates hydrogen- and ammonia-fueled engines and ships, with a focus on decarbonizing maritime and heavy industry sectors.

North Sea Container Line AS is a Norwegian container shipping company based in Haugesund. It operates liner services along the Norwegian coast and between Norway and continental Europe, focusing on short-sea container logistics.