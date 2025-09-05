Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs logistics contract in Australia worth more than USD 100m

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has signed a logistics contract in Australia with a large automotive manufacturer, according to the company's release.

The agreement, with a duration of three years plus a one-year mutual option, is expected to generate revenues in excess of USD 100m if the option is exercised.

The company will deliver vehicle processing services for the manufacturer in Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

“We are happy to sign this contract and look forward to providing our customer greater control over their wider logistics value chain. We look forward to the collaboration and expanding our footprint in Oceania,” said Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA is a publicly listed company headquartered in Oslo, Norway. It operates as a global provider of roll-on/roll-off shipping and vehicle logistics services, with a fleet of about 128 vessels and operations across six continents. The group maintains inland distribution networks, processing centers, and marine terminals, employing approximately 12,000 people in 28 countries.