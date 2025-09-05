  1. Home
2025 September 5   15:44

eMarine to deploy 1,500 ABB NINVA sensors in cruise and cargo vessels

ABB will supply 1,500 NINVA non-invasive temperature sensors approved for marine use to Swedish company eMarine, according to ABB's release.

The partnership marks the first application of ABB’s NINVA technology in the global marine sector.  The sensors will be integrated into eMarine’s advanced energy management solutions, which are already in use by major cruise and cargo operators.

According to ABB, NINVA uses the surface temperature of piping to infer process temperature, providing the same accuracy as invasive thermowells without the need to perforate pipe walls. This reduces the risk of leakage while withstanding vibration levels up to 4g.  

Data from the sensors will support optimization of heat recovery, cooling water, and ventilation systems, contributing to lower fuel use, measurable energy savings, and reduced CO₂ emissions.  

ABB Ltd. is a multinational corporation headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. It is organized as a public company with shares listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker ABBN and on Nasdaq Stockholm under ABB. The group operates globally with approximately 110,000 employees and focuses on electrification, automation, and digital technologies. Its Process Automation division provides solutions for process, hybrid, and maritime industries.  

eMarine AB is a Swedish company specializing in energy management technologies for the maritime industry. It develops systems aimed at improving operational efficiency and sustainability of vessels, with a client base that includes cruise and cargo operators.

All news