Equinor Energy AS exercises one-year option on DOF Group ASA vessels Skandi Flora and Skandi Mongstad

DOF Group ASA (“DOF”) said Equinor Energy AS has exercised its option to extend the firm period of the contract for the vessels Skandi Flora and Skandi Mongstad by one year.

The extension applies from October 2025. Both vessels retain one further one-year extension option available from October 2026.

DOF Group ASA is a Norwegian public limited liability company. Its registered business is in providing services to the offshore energy sector through vessel operations and engineering capabilities.

Equinor Energy AS is a Norwegian limited liability company and a subsidiary within the Equinor group, registered in Norway and operating as part of the group’s upstream energy activities.