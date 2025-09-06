SVTI doubles containerized cargo in one year, makes new investments

The terminal is deploying a US$12 million plan to further modernize its equipment and strengthen its efficiency, operational safety and reliability

Credit: Hanseatic Global Terminals

Hanseatic Global Terminals says that in addition to SVTI regular volume of long-term customers and a new service to Asia by the shipping consortium consisting of Hapag Lloyd, MSC, ONE and HMM, San Vicente Terminal Internacional (SVTI) —part of the portfolio of Hanseatic Global Terminals and SSA Marine—increased its containerized cargo volume by more than 92% over the last twelve months.

The terminal also implemented a complete investment plan for 2025, including nine 16-ton capacity forklifts with special attachments for pulp operations; 23 new state-of-the-art 80-ton capacity Terberg terminal tractors; seven 43-ton capacity reachstackers; and a Liebherr LHM/600 mobile harbor crane with a reach of 61 meters.

SVTI’s general manager, Juan Pablo Santibáñez, highlighted the importance of this investment for the terminal’s growth: “These equipment upgrades reinforce our commitment to modernization and operational reliability. They will allow us to meet our customers’ needs more efficiently, optimize processes and continue to consolidate our position as a key player in the port industry in south-central Chile,” he said.

Some additional improvements will help increase the port’s capacity, such as South America’s most modern simulator to support crane operator training. With this, SVTI’s services deliver greater consistency.

The equipment is already operational, following a commissioning process and specialized training for operators. The Deputy Manager of Maintenance and Civil Works, Cristian Díaz, commented, “We will also make improvements in maintenance and optimization of all terminal equipment to guarantee safer, more efficient service.”

With this initiative, SVTI continues to move forward on its strategy of sustainable development and expansion, relying on state-of-the-art technology to boost its competitiveness and operational capacity.