  1. Home
  2. News
  3. SVTI doubles containerized cargo in one year, makes new investments

2025 September 6   09:23

ports

SVTI doubles containerized cargo in one year, makes new investments

The terminal is deploying a US$12 million plan to further modernize its equipment and strengthen its efficiency, operational safety and reliability

Credit: Hanseatic Global Terminals

Hanseatic Global Terminals says that in addition to SVTI regular volume of long-term customers and a new service to Asia by the shipping consortium consisting of Hapag Lloyd, MSC, ONE and HMM, San Vicente Terminal Internacional (SVTI) —part of the portfolio of Hanseatic Global Terminals and SSA Marine—increased its containerized cargo volume by more than 92% over the last twelve months.

The terminal also implemented a complete investment plan for 2025, including nine 16-ton capacity forklifts with special attachments for pulp operations; 23 new state-of-the-art 80-ton capacity Terberg terminal tractors; seven 43-ton capacity reachstackers; and a Liebherr LHM/600 mobile harbor crane with a reach of 61 meters.

SVTI’s general manager, Juan Pablo Santibáñez, highlighted the importance of this investment for the terminal’s growth: “These equipment upgrades reinforce our commitment to modernization and operational reliability. They will allow us to meet our customers’ needs more efficiently, optimize processes and continue to consolidate our position as a key player in the port industry in south-central Chile,” he said.

Some additional improvements will help increase the port’s capacity, such as South America’s most modern simulator to support crane operator training. With this, SVTI’s services deliver greater consistency.

The equipment is already operational, following a commissioning process and specialized training for operators. The Deputy Manager of Maintenance and Civil Works, Cristian Díaz, commented, “We will also make improvements in maintenance and optimization of all terminal equipment to guarantee safer, more efficient service.”

With this initiative, SVTI continues to move forward on its strategy of sustainable development and expansion, relying on state-of-the-art technology to boost its competitiveness and operational capacity.

Topics:

cargo throughput

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:14

Study to understand role of ammonia in maritime decarbonisation announced

10:44

Ocean Winds completes offshore turbine installation of first floating wind project in Occitanie, France

2025 September 5

18:05

US cuts tariffs on Japanese autos to 15%

17:25

Equinor Energy AS exercises one-year option on DOF Group ASA vessels Skandi Flora and Skandi Mongstad

16:35

Cape Shipping receives Aframax/LR2 from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

16:14

Korea South-East Power signs 10-year LNG supply deal with Korea Gas Corporation

15:44

eMarine to deploy 1,500 ABB NINVA sensors in cruise and cargo vessels

15:14

Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs logistics contract in Australia worth more than USD 100m

14:35

Yara starts construction of Yara Eyde, first ammonia-powered container ship

14:03

Global shipbuilding orders fall 65% in August; South Korea places second behind China

13:41

Potential tropical cyclone heads toward Guangdong as Hong Kong prepares for rough seas

13:22

POSCO weighs controlling stake in HMM as exchange seeks clarification

12:31

BC Ferries marks launch of eighth Island Class vessel at Damen Shipyards

12:10

GES and RINA sign agreement to develop prototype hydrogen battery

11:40

Bab el-Mandeb transits up to 1,044 in August, highest since January 2024

11:28

Kongsberg Maritime signs contract for India’s first fully electric tug under Green Tug Transition Programme

11:20

Eimskip and Ernst Russ joint venture orders two 2,280 TEU containerships from China Merchants Jin Ling Shipyard

11:01

Two US states sue to overturn federal halt of Ørsted’s Revolution Wind project

10:30

Konecranes delivers first X-series crane to Paklog in Croatia

10:00

DEME’s vessel Norse Wind begins sea trials in Yellow Sea

09:37

Kongsberg Maritime develops simplified offshore mooring systems

2025 September 4

18:02

Singapore port named best global seaport for fourth time at AFLAS Awards

17:24

Ocean Network Express to launch Spain - Portugal - Morocco service in October

16:54

US Coast Guard exercises $314 mln offshore patrol cutter options with Austal USA

16:15

Asyad delivers 2,400-tonne cargo from Tianjin to Khalifa Port for ADNOC project

15:40

Adriatic Lng resumes gas deliveries after maintenance at Rovigo Terminal

15:13

IUMI updates guidance on safe carriage of electric vehicles at sea

15:12

Shipping lines’ Q2 2025 profits fall as market volatility weighs on earnings, according to Sea-Intelligence

15:06

Lloyd’s Register updates ship classification rules with new wind propulsion and ergonomics standards

14:43

India’s largest container terminal inaugurated as PSA Mumbai doubles capacity

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news