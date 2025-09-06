  1. Home
2025 September 6   10:44

Ocean Winds completes offshore turbine installation of first floating wind project in Occitanie, France

The completion of offshore installation of the third and final turbine of the EFGL project marks a significant milestone for the global floating wind industry

Ocean Winds (OW), the international offshore wind energy company created by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, says it has successfully completed the third and final turbine installation of its Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) project. Developed in partnership with Banque des Territoires, EFGL is now the first floating offshore wind farm in the Occitanie region to complete its offshore turbine installation phase, marking a major step for floating wind on a global scale. 

With three 10 MW turbines installed on floating foundations, EFGL demonstrates the viability of floating offshore wind in deeper waters, unlocking high-wind areas previously out of reach. Assembled at Port-La Nouvelle and towed 16 km offshore, the turbines now stand ready for the final stage of cable and grid connection works done by RTE, before starting to deliver clean energy to approximately 50,000 inhabitants each year. 

Marc Hirt, Country Manager France for Ocean Winds, commented: “EFGL is not only a first for France but a global benchmark for floating offshore wind. It showcases the industrial maturity, precision, and collaboration needed to bring floating wind to commercial scale. For OW, this reflects our 15 years of leadership in floating technology. OW is eager to keep working in the Occitanie region, proud to be a first step and an example of the beneficial impacts such projects bring, not only in green energy production but also in local dynamism, job opportunities, and a shared sense of pride.” 

Jérémy de Barbarin, EFGL Project Director, added: “Every phase of EFGL, from design to offshore installation, has been a collective achievement involving local partners, maritime experts, and global innovators. With the turbines now installed, we are looking forward to delivering clean energy and setting a precedent for the next generation of floating wind projects.” 

This milestone cements OW’s global leadership in floating offshore wind, coming on the heels of five years of operation of its 25 MW WindFloat Atlantic project in Portugal. The successful installation of EFGL now paves the way for larger developments, including the Eoliennes Flottantes d’Occitanie (EFLO), a 250 MW floating offshore wind project awarded to OW and Banque des Territoires in late 2024.  

In addition, EFGL is also the world’s first nature-inclusive floating wind farm, with artificial marine habitats (Biohuts) installed at sea to enhance biodiversity. This innovation, combined with advanced engineering and regional cooperation, sets a new standard for responsible offshore wind development worldwide. 

The success of EFGL demonstrates floating wind’s readiness to scale, both in France and internationally, contributing to the global acceleration of offshore wind energy. 

All news