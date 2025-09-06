Study to understand role of ammonia in maritime decarbonisation announced

Ammonia as a future fuel for the maritime sector, is to be assessed by the UK leading consultancy Ricardo, Brunel University of London and the Port of Cromarty Firth, as part of a feasibility study that aims understand how the fuel could support the decarbonisation of the sector and a concept for a next-generation ammonia combustion engine, Ricardo said.

The feasibility study, Project FASTMOVE, is part of a Department of Transport funded initiative, UK SHORE, which aims to drive the shift towards a more sustainable maritime sector, while also supporting economic growth across the UK.

As part of Project FASTMOVE, the partnership, led by Ricardo, a world leading engineering and environmental consultancy, will evaluate the feasibility of four-stroke ammonia-fuelled marine engines in offshore support vessels, as a route to emission reduction targets, and position the UK as the market leader in this field with the combustion system.

Key project features include:

Assessing the opportunity of ammonia for decarbonisation of vessels using Port of Cromarty Firth.

Developing further understanding of high-pressure dual-fuel ammonia combustion.

Developing a next generation combustion system concept that maximises the ammonia substitution rate while minimising pollutant emissions.

Assessing port and vessel safety considerations.

In addition to providing research insights, each contributor will provide specific expertise: Brunel will be utilising its unique laboratories for spray characterisation and combustion modelling; Ricardo will be applying its extensive experience in combustion engines and the maritime sector to develop initial combustion concepts; and the Port of Cromarty Firth will assess safety requirements for ammonia storage and fuelling systems in ports for offshore support vessels.

The project will commence shortly and to conclude in Spring 2026.

Project FASTMOVE is funded by UK Government through the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) programme in the Department for Transport. UK SHORE has allocated over £230m since 2022 to over 247 projects, leveraging over £107m private investment. Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, is the main delivery partner for UK SHORE interventions, including the flagship Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition and ZEVI: Battery electric vessels and charging infrastructure competitions.

Ricardo is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company providing specialist technical and consulting services at the intersection of transport, energy and climate agendas.