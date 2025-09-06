  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NatPower Marine and Wah Kwong launch JV to drive low-emission ports in Asia

2025 September 6   14:32

ports

NatPower Marine and Wah Kwong launch JV to drive low-emission ports in Asia

In a major international push to cut shipping emissions, global clean infrastructure developer NatPower Marine and leading Asian shipowner Wah Kwong Maritime Transport have launched a groundbreaking joint venture. Together, they are set to build and operate a dedicated network of electric shore power, transforming major ports across Asia into hubs of sustainability, NatPower Marine said.

The new company, Wah Kwong NatPower Holdings, will develop grid-connected infrastructure in key locations in Hong Kong, with plans to develop partnerships in Greater China and infrastructure across North Asian markets. By enabling vessels to switch off fossil-fuel auxiliary engines while using shore-based power at berth and charge batteries for near-shore propulsion using low-emission electricity, the initiative promises to usher in a new era of low-emission connectivity for maritime operations.

Wah Kwong, founded in 1952, is one of Hong Kong's most established shipowners, with global operations across shipowning, ship management, dry bulk operating and energy. Wah Kwong plays an active role in forging decarbonisation partnerships and demonstrating technical feasibility in sophisticated maritime operations, such as the technical management of China's first LNG bunkering vessel and green methanol bunkering vessels.

NatPower Marine is part of the NatPower Group, a Luxembourg-headquartered renewable energy developer with over 30 GW of solar, wind, battery storage, and hydrogen projects globally. The Group operates across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Powering 'Asia's first clean charging corridor for ships

The new joint venture aims to launch its first projects in 2026, targeting high-traffic ferry, container terminals and the fast-growing cruising market in Asia. It plans to deploy shore power infrastructure at more than 30 ports by 2030, creating the backbone of Asia's first international clean charging corridor for ships, interconnected with the global network, for European and UK destinations first.

Operating under a Charge Point Operator (CPO) model, Wah Kwong NatPower Holdings will fully fund, build and manage the infrastructure, removing the need for upfront investment from port authorities. Each site will be equipped with an integrated shore power system, including shore-side substations, battery energy storage and smart grid interfaces to support both cold ironing and vessel propulsion charging.

The JV reflects the privately funded model that NatPower Marine is already deploying in Europe. In the UK and Ireland, the company is investing £100 million in partnership with Peel Ports Group to electrify key terminals, delivering shore power and vessel charging infrastructure along the Irish Sea and supporting more than 3,000 vessel movements annually.

Unlocking £10 billion investment in a Global Clean Programme to Support 120 Ports

In addition to its £250 million shore power investment in the UK, NatPower Marine is unlocking £10 billion in global investment. Targeting 120 electrified port locations by 2030 with shore power and high-capacity electric charging infrastructure. The network is designed to help the maritime sector meet tightening regulatory targets under the IMO's Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and regional Emission Control Areas (ECAs), as well as deliver the national government's depollution policies.

NatPower Marine's parent company, NatPower Group, is also the driving force behind NatPower H, the world's first international hydrogen refuelling network for recreational boats and marina infrastructure. Already operational in Monaco, Venice, and La Spezia, both NatPower H and NatPower Marine advance the 'Group's broader mission to deliver a comprehensive clean energy infrastructure network for the maritime and transport sectors.

About NatPower Marine

We are a team of renewable energy and maritime specialists, bringing over two decades of global expertise in clean power generation and distribution, and a track record in delivering world-leading charging services, to one of the most challenging to address sectors – maritime. We are part of NatPower group, a well-capitalised global energy provider and developer. We are determined to accelerate energy transition of the global maritime sector proving clean energy infrastructure onshore, at anchorage and offshore 

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:10

Dominican Navy commissions its second 85-foot Metal Shark Near Coastal Patrol Vessel

12:14

Study to understand role of ammonia in maritime decarbonisation announced

10:44

Ocean Winds completes offshore turbine installation of first floating wind project in Occitanie, France

09:23

SVTI doubles containerized cargo in one year, makes new investments

2025 September 5

18:05

US cuts tariffs on Japanese autos to 15%

17:25

Equinor Energy AS exercises one-year option on DOF Group ASA vessels Skandi Flora and Skandi Mongstad

16:35

Cape Shipping receives Aframax/LR2 from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

16:14

Korea South-East Power signs 10-year LNG supply deal with Korea Gas Corporation

15:44

eMarine to deploy 1,500 ABB NINVA sensors in cruise and cargo vessels

15:14

Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs logistics contract in Australia worth more than USD 100m

14:35

Yara starts construction of Yara Eyde, first ammonia-powered container ship

14:03

Global shipbuilding orders fall 65% in August; South Korea places second behind China

13:41

Potential tropical cyclone heads toward Guangdong as Hong Kong prepares for rough seas

13:22

POSCO weighs controlling stake in HMM as exchange seeks clarification

12:31

BC Ferries marks launch of eighth Island Class vessel at Damen Shipyards

12:10

GES and RINA sign agreement to develop prototype hydrogen battery

11:40

Bab el-Mandeb transits up to 1,044 in August, highest since January 2024

11:28

Kongsberg Maritime signs contract for India’s first fully electric tug under Green Tug Transition Programme

11:20

Eimskip and Ernst Russ joint venture orders two 2,280 TEU containerships from China Merchants Jin Ling Shipyard

11:01

Two US states sue to overturn federal halt of Ørsted’s Revolution Wind project

10:30

Konecranes delivers first X-series crane to Paklog in Croatia

10:00

DEME’s vessel Norse Wind begins sea trials in Yellow Sea

09:37

Kongsberg Maritime develops simplified offshore mooring systems

2025 September 4

18:02

Singapore port named best global seaport for fourth time at AFLAS Awards

17:24

Ocean Network Express to launch Spain - Portugal - Morocco service in October

16:54

US Coast Guard exercises $314 mln offshore patrol cutter options with Austal USA

16:15

Asyad delivers 2,400-tonne cargo from Tianjin to Khalifa Port for ADNOC project

15:40

Adriatic Lng resumes gas deliveries after maintenance at Rovigo Terminal

15:13

IUMI updates guidance on safe carriage of electric vehicles at sea

15:12

Shipping lines’ Q2 2025 profits fall as market volatility weighs on earnings, according to Sea-Intelligence

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news