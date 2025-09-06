NatPower Marine and Wah Kwong launch JV to drive low-emission ports in Asia

In a major international push to cut shipping emissions, global clean infrastructure developer NatPower Marine and leading Asian shipowner Wah Kwong Maritime Transport have launched a groundbreaking joint venture. Together, they are set to build and operate a dedicated network of electric shore power, transforming major ports across Asia into hubs of sustainability, NatPower Marine said.

The new company, Wah Kwong NatPower Holdings, will develop grid-connected infrastructure in key locations in Hong Kong, with plans to develop partnerships in Greater China and infrastructure across North Asian markets. By enabling vessels to switch off fossil-fuel auxiliary engines while using shore-based power at berth and charge batteries for near-shore propulsion using low-emission electricity, the initiative promises to usher in a new era of low-emission connectivity for maritime operations.

Wah Kwong, founded in 1952, is one of Hong Kong's most established shipowners, with global operations across shipowning, ship management, dry bulk operating and energy. Wah Kwong plays an active role in forging decarbonisation partnerships and demonstrating technical feasibility in sophisticated maritime operations, such as the technical management of China's first LNG bunkering vessel and green methanol bunkering vessels.

NatPower Marine is part of the NatPower Group, a Luxembourg-headquartered renewable energy developer with over 30 GW of solar, wind, battery storage, and hydrogen projects globally. The Group operates across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Powering 'Asia's first clean charging corridor for ships

The new joint venture aims to launch its first projects in 2026, targeting high-traffic ferry, container terminals and the fast-growing cruising market in Asia. It plans to deploy shore power infrastructure at more than 30 ports by 2030, creating the backbone of Asia's first international clean charging corridor for ships, interconnected with the global network, for European and UK destinations first.

Operating under a Charge Point Operator (CPO) model, Wah Kwong NatPower Holdings will fully fund, build and manage the infrastructure, removing the need for upfront investment from port authorities. Each site will be equipped with an integrated shore power system, including shore-side substations, battery energy storage and smart grid interfaces to support both cold ironing and vessel propulsion charging.

The JV reflects the privately funded model that NatPower Marine is already deploying in Europe. In the UK and Ireland, the company is investing £100 million in partnership with Peel Ports Group to electrify key terminals, delivering shore power and vessel charging infrastructure along the Irish Sea and supporting more than 3,000 vessel movements annually.

Unlocking £10 billion investment in a Global Clean Programme to Support 120 Ports

In addition to its £250 million shore power investment in the UK, NatPower Marine is unlocking £10 billion in global investment. Targeting 120 electrified port locations by 2030 with shore power and high-capacity electric charging infrastructure. The network is designed to help the maritime sector meet tightening regulatory targets under the IMO's Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and regional Emission Control Areas (ECAs), as well as deliver the national government's depollution policies.

NatPower Marine's parent company, NatPower Group, is also the driving force behind NatPower H, the world's first international hydrogen refuelling network for recreational boats and marina infrastructure. Already operational in Monaco, Venice, and La Spezia, both NatPower H and NatPower Marine advance the 'Group's broader mission to deliver a comprehensive clean energy infrastructure network for the maritime and transport sectors.

About NatPower Marine

We are a team of renewable energy and maritime specialists, bringing over two decades of global expertise in clean power generation and distribution, and a track record in delivering world-leading charging services, to one of the most challenging to address sectors – maritime. We are part of NatPower group, a well-capitalised global energy provider and developer. We are determined to accelerate energy transition of the global maritime sector proving clean energy infrastructure onshore, at anchorage and offshore