  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Dominican Navy commissions its second 85-foot Metal Shark Near Coastal Patrol Vessel

2025 September 6   16:10

shipbuilding

Dominican Navy commissions its second 85-foot Metal Shark Near Coastal Patrol Vessel

The Dominican Navy has received its second 85’ x 19.5’ welded aluminum Near Coastal Patrol Vessel (NCPV), built by Louisiana, USA-based boat builder Metal Shark, the shipbuilding company said.

Christened ARCTURUS CG-114 in keeping with the Dominican tradition of naming military vessels after constellations and celestial bodies, the new patrol craft was built at Metal Shark’s Franklin, Louisiana shipyard and officially incorporated into the Dominican Navy during a ceremony at the Port of Sans Soucí on August 31st. The delivery of ARCTURUS CG-114 follows the delivery of the Dominican Navy’s BETELGEUSE CG-102 in 2020.

The vessel was acquired by the Dominican Republic under a $54 million U.S. Navy Foreign Military Sales contract awarded to Metal Shark to produce up to thirteen 85-foot Defiant-class patrol craft for U.S. partner nations in support of regional defense initiatives. ARCTURUS CG-114 is the seventh NCPV to be delivered.

The NCPV is a monohull vessel utilizing the parent-craft hull form of Damen Shipyards’ 2606 Standardized Patrol vessel, which has been significantly optimized by Metal Shark to suit the requirements of the NCPV mission.

The ARCTURUS CG-114 will strengthen maritime surveillance and control of the Dominican Republic’s jurisdictional waters, expanding its response capacity to combat drug trafficking, human trafficking, illegal fishing, and  transnational organized crime, while also conducting search and rescue operations at sea.

Powered by twin 1,600-horsepower Caterpillar C-32 marine diesel engines turning fixed-pitch Michigan Wheel propellers through Twin Disc MGX-6599 transmissions, the NCPV achieves speeds in excess of 25 knots. The vessel has been designed for missions of up to six days at sea, supporting an operating crew of ten.

To maximize versatility, the NCPV carries a 5.6-meter Metal Shark-built aluminum RIB, powered by twin 50-horsepower Mercury four-stroke outboards. The RIB may be quickly deployed and recovered via an integrated stern slipway in support of missions.

“Metal Shark is honored to deliver the second Near Coastal Patrol Vessel (NCPV) to the Dominican Republic,” said Henry Irizarry, Senior Vice President of International Business Development at Metal Shark. “This delivery represents a strategic milestone in strengthening the Dominican Navy’s ability to protect its maritime domain, counter illicit trafficking, and ensure regional security. The NCPV reflects Metal Shark’s enduring partnership and commitment to advancing shared defense and security interests, reinforcing the strong ties between our nations as we work together to safeguard critical coastal and economic resources.”

“The NCPV program is a testament to Metal Shark’s ability to consistently produce rugged and reliable offshore military platforms designed to meet a complex set of mission requirements and built to rigorous NAVSEA standards,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “With multiple NCPVs now patrolling the Caribbean and Pacific coasts of Central America and additional units under construction, Metal Shark is proudly supporting those who serve and protect across the entire region.”

Metal Shark specializes in the design and construction of welded aluminum vessels from 16’ to over 200’ for military, law enforcement, and commercial operators. Key customers include US and foreign militaries, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and other clients worldwide. With two fully self-contained production facilities and an unmanned systems development facility in Louisiana, USA; a research, design, and testing facility in Alabama, USA; and a dedicated engineering facility in Croatia, Metal Shark’s 400+ employees produce over 200 vessels per year with a proud and proven track record of high quality, on-time deliveries.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:32

NatPower Marine and Wah Kwong launch JV to drive low-emission ports in Asia

12:14

Study to understand role of ammonia in maritime decarbonisation announced

10:44

Ocean Winds completes offshore turbine installation of first floating wind project in Occitanie, France

09:23

SVTI doubles containerized cargo in one year, makes new investments

2025 September 5

18:05

US cuts tariffs on Japanese autos to 15%

17:25

Equinor Energy AS exercises one-year option on DOF Group ASA vessels Skandi Flora and Skandi Mongstad

16:35

Cape Shipping receives Aframax/LR2 from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

16:14

Korea South-East Power signs 10-year LNG supply deal with Korea Gas Corporation

15:44

eMarine to deploy 1,500 ABB NINVA sensors in cruise and cargo vessels

15:14

Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs logistics contract in Australia worth more than USD 100m

14:35

Yara starts construction of Yara Eyde, first ammonia-powered container ship

14:03

Global shipbuilding orders fall 65% in August; South Korea places second behind China

13:41

Potential tropical cyclone heads toward Guangdong as Hong Kong prepares for rough seas

13:22

POSCO weighs controlling stake in HMM as exchange seeks clarification

12:31

BC Ferries marks launch of eighth Island Class vessel at Damen Shipyards

12:10

GES and RINA sign agreement to develop prototype hydrogen battery

11:40

Bab el-Mandeb transits up to 1,044 in August, highest since January 2024

11:28

Kongsberg Maritime signs contract for India’s first fully electric tug under Green Tug Transition Programme

11:20

Eimskip and Ernst Russ joint venture orders two 2,280 TEU containerships from China Merchants Jin Ling Shipyard

11:01

Two US states sue to overturn federal halt of Ørsted’s Revolution Wind project

10:30

Konecranes delivers first X-series crane to Paklog in Croatia

10:00

DEME’s vessel Norse Wind begins sea trials in Yellow Sea

09:37

Kongsberg Maritime develops simplified offshore mooring systems

2025 September 4

18:02

Singapore port named best global seaport for fourth time at AFLAS Awards

17:24

Ocean Network Express to launch Spain - Portugal - Morocco service in October

16:54

US Coast Guard exercises $314 mln offshore patrol cutter options with Austal USA

16:15

Asyad delivers 2,400-tonne cargo from Tianjin to Khalifa Port for ADNOC project

15:40

Adriatic Lng resumes gas deliveries after maintenance at Rovigo Terminal

15:13

IUMI updates guidance on safe carriage of electric vehicles at sea

15:12

Shipping lines’ Q2 2025 profits fall as market volatility weighs on earnings, according to Sea-Intelligence

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news