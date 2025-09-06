Dominican Navy commissions its second 85-foot Metal Shark Near Coastal Patrol Vessel

The Dominican Navy has received its second 85’ x 19.5’ welded aluminum Near Coastal Patrol Vessel (NCPV), built by Louisiana, USA-based boat builder Metal Shark, the shipbuilding company said.

Christened ARCTURUS CG-114 in keeping with the Dominican tradition of naming military vessels after constellations and celestial bodies, the new patrol craft was built at Metal Shark’s Franklin, Louisiana shipyard and officially incorporated into the Dominican Navy during a ceremony at the Port of Sans Soucí on August 31st. The delivery of ARCTURUS CG-114 follows the delivery of the Dominican Navy’s BETELGEUSE CG-102 in 2020.

The vessel was acquired by the Dominican Republic under a $54 million U.S. Navy Foreign Military Sales contract awarded to Metal Shark to produce up to thirteen 85-foot Defiant-class patrol craft for U.S. partner nations in support of regional defense initiatives. ARCTURUS CG-114 is the seventh NCPV to be delivered.

The NCPV is a monohull vessel utilizing the parent-craft hull form of Damen Shipyards’ 2606 Standardized Patrol vessel, which has been significantly optimized by Metal Shark to suit the requirements of the NCPV mission.

The ARCTURUS CG-114 will strengthen maritime surveillance and control of the Dominican Republic’s jurisdictional waters, expanding its response capacity to combat drug trafficking, human trafficking, illegal fishing, and transnational organized crime, while also conducting search and rescue operations at sea.

Powered by twin 1,600-horsepower Caterpillar C-32 marine diesel engines turning fixed-pitch Michigan Wheel propellers through Twin Disc MGX-6599 transmissions, the NCPV achieves speeds in excess of 25 knots. The vessel has been designed for missions of up to six days at sea, supporting an operating crew of ten.

To maximize versatility, the NCPV carries a 5.6-meter Metal Shark-built aluminum RIB, powered by twin 50-horsepower Mercury four-stroke outboards. The RIB may be quickly deployed and recovered via an integrated stern slipway in support of missions.

“Metal Shark is honored to deliver the second Near Coastal Patrol Vessel (NCPV) to the Dominican Republic,” said Henry Irizarry, Senior Vice President of International Business Development at Metal Shark. “This delivery represents a strategic milestone in strengthening the Dominican Navy’s ability to protect its maritime domain, counter illicit trafficking, and ensure regional security. The NCPV reflects Metal Shark’s enduring partnership and commitment to advancing shared defense and security interests, reinforcing the strong ties between our nations as we work together to safeguard critical coastal and economic resources.”

“The NCPV program is a testament to Metal Shark’s ability to consistently produce rugged and reliable offshore military platforms designed to meet a complex set of mission requirements and built to rigorous NAVSEA standards,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “With multiple NCPVs now patrolling the Caribbean and Pacific coasts of Central America and additional units under construction, Metal Shark is proudly supporting those who serve and protect across the entire region.”

Metal Shark specializes in the design and construction of welded aluminum vessels from 16’ to over 200’ for military, law enforcement, and commercial operators. Key customers include US and foreign militaries, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and other clients worldwide. With two fully self-contained production facilities and an unmanned systems development facility in Louisiana, USA; a research, design, and testing facility in Alabama, USA; and a dedicated engineering facility in Croatia, Metal Shark’s 400+ employees produce over 200 vessels per year with a proud and proven track record of high quality, on-time deliveries.