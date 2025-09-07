Hong Kong's C&SD releases port cargo, containers and vessel arrivals statistics for 2Q, 2025

The Census and Statistics Department (C&SD) on September released the statistics on vessels, port cargo and containers for the second quarter of 2025 saying that in the second quarter of 2025, total port cargo throughput decreased by 7.5% to 42.4 million tonnes over a year earlier. Within this total, inward port cargo and outward port cargo decreased by 11.7% and 0.4% to 25.3 million tonnes and 17.1 million tonnes respectively.



For the first half of 2025, total port cargo throughput decreased by 5.7% to 83.5 million tonnes over a year earlier. Within this total, inward port cargo decreased by 11.3% to 49.8 million tonnes, while outward port cargo increased by 3.8% to 33.8 million tonnes.



On a seasonally adjusted quarter-to-quarter comparison, total port cargo throughput decreased by 7.5% in the second quarter of 2025. Within this total, inward port cargo and outward port cargo decreased by 6.5% and 8.9% respectively compared with the preceding quarter. The seasonally adjusted series enables more meaningful shorter-term comparison to be made for discerning possible variations in trends.



Port cargo

In the second quarter of 2025, within port cargo, seaborne and river cargo decreased by 6.6% and 8.8% to 26.5 million tonnes and 15.9 million tonnes respectively over a year earlier.



In the first half of 2025, within port cargo, seaborne and river cargo decreased by 5.2% and 6.6% to 52.4 million tonnes and 31.1 million tonnes respectively over a year earlier.



Comparing the second quarter of 2025 with a year earlier, a double-digit increase was recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo loaded in Singapore (+31.8%). On the other hand, double-digit decreases were recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo loaded in Indonesia (-39.9%), Korea (-28.5%), Malaysia (-26.9%), Japan (-25.5%), Thailand (-24.4%), Vietnam (-22.8%) and Chile (-15.6%). For outward port cargo, a double-digit increase was recorded in the tonnage of outward port cargo discharged in Australia (+25.9%). On the other hand, double-digit decreases were recorded in the tonnage of outward port cargo discharged in the United States of America (-45.1%), the Philippines (-28.9%), Vietnam (-28.6%), Thailand (-19.9%) and Japan (-13.5%).



Comparing the first half of 2025 with a year earlier, double-digit increases were recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo loaded in Chile (+12.5%) and Singapore (+11.4%). On the other hand, double-digit decreases were recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo loaded in Indonesia (-27.3%), Vietnam (-26.9%), Malaysia (-24.3%), Korea (-23.9%), Thailand (-22.8%), Japan (-20.0%) and Taiwan (-14.6%). For outward port cargo, double-digit increases were recorded in the tonnage of outward port cargo discharged in Australia (+27.0%), Taiwan (+15.1%) and the mainland of China (+12.0%). On the other hand, double-digit decreases were recorded in the tonnage of outward port cargo discharged in the United States of America (-38.4%), the Philippines (-29.8%), Vietnam (-23.8%), Thailand (-23.2%), Japan (-17.7%) and Malaysia (-16.4%).



Comparing the second quarter of 2025 with a year earlier, double-digit changes were recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo of "metalliferous ores and metal scrap" (+28.7%), "artificial resins and plastic materials" (-18.6%), "stone, sand and gravel" (-30.4%) and "coal, coke and briquettes" (-42.3%). As for outward port cargo, double-digit changes were recorded in the tonnage of "stone, sand and gravel" (+23.5%), "metalliferous ores and metal scrap" (+19.9%), "pulp and waste paper" (-10.3%) and "artificial resins and plastic materials" (-18.4%).



Comparing the first half of 2025 with a year earlier, double-digit changes were recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo of "metalliferous ores and metal scrap" (+26.8%), "artificial resins and plastic materials" (-16.8%), "coal, coke and briquettes" (-27.1%) and "stone, sand and gravel" (-34.0%). As for outward port cargo, double-digit changes were recorded in the tonnage of "stone, sand and gravel" (+58.1%), "metalliferous ores and metal scrap" (+17.8%) and "artificial resins and plastic materials" (-19.5%).



Containers

In the second quarter of 2025, the port of Hong Kong handled 3.20 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers, representing a decrease of 7.0% over a year earlier. Within this total, laden and empty containers decreased by 5.7% and 12.1% to 2.58 million TEUs and 0.63 million TEUs respectively. Among laden containers, inward and outward containers decreased by 7.1% and 4.0% to 1.36 million TEUs and 1.21 million TEUs respectively.



For the first half of 2025, the port of Hong Kong handled 6.58 million TEUs of containers, representing a decrease of 2.8% over a year earlier. Within this total, laden containers decreased by 4.5% to 5.16 million TEUs, while empty containers increased by 3.9% to 1.42 million TEUs. Among laden containers, inward and outward containers decreased by 5.0% and 3.8% to 2.75 million TEUs and 2.40 million TEUs respectively.



On a seasonally adjusted quarter-to-quarter comparison, laden container throughput decreased by 8.5% in the second quarter of 2025. Within this total, inward and outward laden containers decreased by 11.0% and 5.4% respectively.

In the second quarter of 2025, seaborne and river laden containers decreased by 5.1% and 6.9% to 1.82 million TEUs and 0.76 million TEUs respectively over a year earlier.



In the first half of 2025, seaborne and river laden containers decreased by 4.2% and 5.1% to 3.64 million TEUs and 1.52 million TEUs respectively over a year earlier.



Vessel arrivals

Comparing the second quarter of 2025 with a year earlier, the number of ocean vessel arrivals increased by 7.3% to 4 900, with the total capacity also increasing by 4.5% to 74.0 million net tons. Meanwhile, the number of river vessel arrivals decreased by 3.6% to 20 094, while the total capacity increased by 11.6% to 23.6 million net tons.



Comparing the first half of 2025 with a year earlier, the number of ocean vessel arrivals increased by 3.1% to 9 406, with the total capacity also increasing by 0.3% to 144.8 million net tons. Meanwhile, the number of river vessel arrivals decreased by 2.2% to 39 894, while the total capacity increased by 16.8% to 46.7 million net tons.