  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hong Kong's C&SD releases port cargo, containers and vessel arrivals statistics for 2Q, 2025

2025 September 7   10:06

ports

Hong Kong's C&SD releases port cargo, containers and vessel arrivals statistics for 2Q, 2025

The Census and Statistics Department (C&SD) on September released the statistics on vessels, port cargo and containers for the second quarter of 2025 saying that in the second quarter of 2025, total port cargo throughput decreased by 7.5% to 42.4 million tonnes over a year earlier. Within this total, inward port cargo and outward port cargo decreased by 11.7% and 0.4% to 25.3 million tonnes and 17.1 million tonnes respectively.
 
For the first half of 2025, total port cargo throughput decreased by 5.7% to 83.5 million tonnes over a year earlier.  Within this total, inward port cargo decreased by 11.3% to 49.8 million tonnes, while outward port cargo increased by 3.8% to 33.8 million tonnes.
 
On a seasonally adjusted quarter-to-quarter comparison, total port cargo throughput decreased by 7.5% in the second quarter of 2025. Within this total, inward port cargo and outward port cargo decreased by 6.5% and 8.9% respectively compared with the preceding quarter. The seasonally adjusted series enables more meaningful shorter-term comparison to be made for discerning possible variations in trends.
 
Port cargo
In the second quarter of 2025, within port cargo, seaborne and river cargo decreased by 6.6% and 8.8% to 26.5 million tonnes and 15.9 million tonnes respectively over a year earlier.
 
In the first half of 2025, within port cargo, seaborne and river cargo decreased by 5.2% and 6.6% to 52.4 million tonnes and 31.1 million tonnes respectively over a year earlier.
 
Comparing the second quarter of 2025 with a year earlier, a double-digit increase was recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo loaded in Singapore (+31.8%). On the other hand, double-digit decreases were recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo loaded in Indonesia (-39.9%), Korea (-28.5%), Malaysia (-26.9%), Japan (-25.5%), Thailand (-24.4%), Vietnam (-22.8%) and Chile (-15.6%). For outward port cargo, a double-digit increase was recorded in the tonnage of outward port cargo discharged in Australia (+25.9%). On the other hand, double-digit decreases were recorded in the tonnage of outward port cargo discharged in the United States of America (-45.1%), the Philippines (-28.9%), Vietnam (-28.6%), Thailand (-19.9%) and Japan (-13.5%).
 
Comparing the first half of 2025 with a year earlier, double-digit increases were recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo loaded in Chile (+12.5%) and Singapore (+11.4%). On the other hand, double-digit decreases were recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo loaded in Indonesia (-27.3%), Vietnam (-26.9%), Malaysia (-24.3%), Korea (-23.9%), Thailand (-22.8%), Japan (-20.0%) and Taiwan (-14.6%).  For outward port cargo, double-digit increases were recorded in the tonnage of outward port cargo discharged in Australia (+27.0%), Taiwan (+15.1%) and the mainland of China (+12.0%). On the other hand, double-digit decreases were recorded in the tonnage of outward port cargo discharged in the United States of America (-38.4%), the Philippines (-29.8%), Vietnam (-23.8%), Thailand (-23.2%), Japan (-17.7%) and Malaysia (-16.4%).
 
Comparing the second quarter of 2025 with a year earlier, double-digit changes were recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo of "metalliferous ores and metal scrap" (+28.7%), "artificial resins and plastic materials" (-18.6%), "stone, sand and gravel" (-30.4%) and "coal, coke and briquettes" (-42.3%). As for outward port cargo, double-digit changes were recorded in the tonnage of "stone, sand and gravel" (+23.5%), "metalliferous ores and metal scrap" (+19.9%), "pulp and waste paper" (-10.3%) and "artificial resins and plastic materials" (-18.4%).
 
Comparing the first half of 2025 with a year earlier, double-digit changes were recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo of "metalliferous ores and metal scrap" (+26.8%), "artificial resins and plastic materials" (-16.8%), "coal, coke and briquettes" (-27.1%) and "stone, sand and gravel" (-34.0%). As for outward port cargo, double-digit changes were recorded in the tonnage of "stone, sand and gravel" (+58.1%), "metalliferous ores and metal scrap" (+17.8%) and "artificial resins and plastic materials" (-19.5%).
 
Containers
In the second quarter of 2025, the port of Hong Kong handled 3.20 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers, representing a decrease of 7.0% over a year earlier. Within this total, laden and empty containers decreased by 5.7% and 12.1% to 2.58 million TEUs and 0.63 million TEUs respectively. Among laden containers, inward and outward containers decreased by 7.1% and 4.0% to 1.36 million TEUs and 1.21 million TEUs respectively.
 
For the first half of 2025, the port of Hong Kong handled 6.58 million TEUs of containers, representing a decrease of 2.8% over a year earlier. Within this total, laden containers decreased by 4.5% to 5.16 million TEUs, while empty containers increased by 3.9% to 1.42 million TEUs. Among laden containers, inward and outward containers decreased by 5.0% and 3.8% to 2.75 million TEUs and 2.40 million TEUs respectively.
 
On a seasonally adjusted quarter-to-quarter comparison, laden container throughput decreased by 8.5% in the second quarter of 2025. Within this total, inward and outward laden containers decreased by 11.0% and 5.4% respectively.

In the second quarter of 2025, seaborne and river laden containers decreased by 5.1% and 6.9% to 1.82 million TEUs and 0.76 million TEUs respectively over a year earlier.
 
In the first half of 2025, seaborne and river laden containers decreased by 4.2% and 5.1% to 3.64 million TEUs and 1.52 million TEUs respectively over a year earlier.
 
Vessel arrivals
Comparing the second quarter of 2025 with a year earlier, the number of ocean vessel arrivals increased by 7.3% to 4 900, with the total capacity also increasing by 4.5% to 74.0 million net tons. Meanwhile, the number of river vessel arrivals decreased by 3.6% to 20 094, while the total capacity increased by 11.6% to 23.6 million net tons.
 
Comparing the first half of 2025 with a year earlier, the number of ocean vessel arrivals increased by 3.1% to 9 406, with the total capacity also increasing by 0.3% to 144.8 million net tons. Meanwhile, the number of river vessel arrivals decreased by 2.2% to 39 894, while the total capacity increased by 16.8% to 46.7 million net tons.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:18

Port Authority of New York / New Jersey reports facility volumes for July 2025

2025 September 6

16:10

Dominican Navy commissions its second 85-foot Metal Shark Near Coastal Patrol Vessel

14:32

NatPower Marine and Wah Kwong launch JV to drive low-emission ports in Asia

12:14

Study to understand role of ammonia in maritime decarbonisation announced

10:44

Ocean Winds completes offshore turbine installation of first floating wind project in Occitanie, France

09:23

SVTI doubles containerized cargo in one year, makes new investments

2025 September 5

18:05

US cuts tariffs on Japanese autos to 15%

17:25

Equinor Energy AS exercises one-year option on DOF Group ASA vessels Skandi Flora and Skandi Mongstad

16:35

Cape Shipping receives Aframax/LR2 from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

16:14

Korea South-East Power signs 10-year LNG supply deal with Korea Gas Corporation

15:44

eMarine to deploy 1,500 ABB NINVA sensors in cruise and cargo vessels

15:14

Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs logistics contract in Australia worth more than USD 100m

14:35

Yara starts construction of Yara Eyde, first ammonia-powered container ship

14:03

Global shipbuilding orders fall 65% in August; South Korea places second behind China

13:41

Potential tropical cyclone heads toward Guangdong as Hong Kong prepares for rough seas

13:22

POSCO weighs controlling stake in HMM as exchange seeks clarification

12:31

BC Ferries marks launch of eighth Island Class vessel at Damen Shipyards

12:10

GES and RINA sign agreement to develop prototype hydrogen battery

11:40

Bab el-Mandeb transits up to 1,044 in August, highest since January 2024

11:28

Kongsberg Maritime signs contract for India’s first fully electric tug under Green Tug Transition Programme

11:20

Eimskip and Ernst Russ joint venture orders two 2,280 TEU containerships from China Merchants Jin Ling Shipyard

11:01

Two US states sue to overturn federal halt of Ørsted’s Revolution Wind project

10:30

Konecranes delivers first X-series crane to Paklog in Croatia

10:00

DEME’s vessel Norse Wind begins sea trials in Yellow Sea

09:37

Kongsberg Maritime develops simplified offshore mooring systems

2025 September 4

18:02

Singapore port named best global seaport for fourth time at AFLAS Awards

17:24

Ocean Network Express to launch Spain - Portugal - Morocco service in October

16:54

US Coast Guard exercises $314 mln offshore patrol cutter options with Austal USA

16:15

Asyad delivers 2,400-tonne cargo from Tianjin to Khalifa Port for ADNOC project

15:40

Adriatic Lng resumes gas deliveries after maintenance at Rovigo Terminal

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news