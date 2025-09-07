  1. Home
2025 September 7   12:18

ports

Port Authority of New York / New Jersey reports facility volumes for July 2025

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on September 4, 2025 announced that its commercial airports turned up the heat to their second-busiest July ever in July 2025, welcoming 13.3 million passengers. The Port of New York and New Jersey sailed to its second-busiest July ever, behind only July 2024. The PATH commuter rail system  held strongly at 74 percent of pre-pandemic volumes, a 9 percent jump in ridership in July 2025 compared to July 2024. The agency’s vehicular crossings showed strong volume consistent with 2024 and pre-pandemic 2019.

Port of New York and New Jersey:
In July 2025, the Port of New York and New Jersey handled 794,268 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), sailing to its second-busiest July ever. The total was 1.5 percent behind July 2024. July 2025’s total was a 19.8 percent increase from July 2019.

From January through July 2025, the Port of New York and New Jersey moved 5,211,550 total TEUs. The figure was a 3.9 percent increase from the same period of 2024 and a 20.1 percent jump from the first seven months of pre-pandemic 2019. The Port of New York and New Jersey continued its strong showing over the first seven months of the year, maintaining its status as the second-busiest U.S. port for loaded TEUs.

