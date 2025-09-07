EemsEnergyTerminal reports record amount of LNG for June-Aug, 2025

During the summer months of June, July and August this year, EemsEnergyTerminal, a subsidiary of Gasunie and Vopak, transported more than 2 billion cubic metres of natural gas, EemsEnergyTerminal said.

This is roughly equivalent to 7% of the total annual gas consumption in the Netherlands. The LNG terminal thus makes a substantial contribution to energy security in the Netherlands and Europe. For example, because it allows gas storage facilities to be replenished.

The EemsEnergyTerminal in Eemshaven was created on 16 September 2022. This a plant that converts liquefied natural gas, which has been transported by ship to Eemshaven, back to its gaseous state. It can then be transported through the country’s underground gas network located near the terminal. Using the terminal means that an additional 8 billion cubic meters (more or less) of natural gas can be supplied to the Netherlands every year. The terminal has gone from plan to completion in a record time of only six months.